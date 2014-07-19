Rays 6, Twins 2: Evan Longoria ripped a three-run double in the third inning and Ben Zobrist added a two-run homer in the fifth as visiting Tampa Bay cruised to its third straight win.

James Loney collected three hits while Kevin Kiermaier had two and joined Zobrist by scoring twice to send the Rays to their ninth victory in 10 road contests. Alex Cobb (5-6) won his fourth straight road start as he allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings before two relievers bridged the gap to Jake McGee, who struck out the side in the ninth.

Cobb’s lone mistake came in the third as Trevor Plouffe belted a two-run homer, but the Twins failed to close the gap despite loading the bases in the sixth. Minnesota mustered little else and saw its modest two-game winning streak come to a halt.

Tampa Bay drew first blood as Longoria knocked a 2-0 fastball from Kyle Gibson (8-8) off the right-center field wall, plating Curt Casali, Desmond Jennings and Zobrist. Plouffe answered in the bottom of the frame by jumping on a 1-2 changeup from Cobb and sending it over the wall in left-center for his seventh homer.

Zobrist restored the three-run advantage by launching a 3-1 fastball over the wall in right field for his seventh blast. Matt Joyce singled in the seventh to plate a run that was charged to Gibson, who permitted six on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Making his major-league debut, Casali lined a single to right-center field in his first at-bat to lead off the third inning. He was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. ... Longoria sits one double and one RBI shy of matching the franchise records set by Carl Crawford (215 doubles, 592 RBIs). ... Minnesota INF-OF Danny Santana was activated from the disabled list after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his left knee. He went 1-for-5.