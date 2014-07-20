(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede RECASTS first notebook item CORRECTS Gardenhire spelling, last notebook item)

Rays 5, Twins 1: David Price recorded his fifth consecutive win after tossing eight scoreless innings and Sean Rodriguez homered and drove in three runs as visiting Tampa Bay posted its fourth straight victory.

Jose Molina had an RBI single and drove in another run for the Rays, who improved to 15-5 since June 25 and 10-1 in their last 11 road contests. Rodriguez joined Yunel Escobar, James Loney and Logan Forsythe with two hits and a run scored to send Minnesota to its seventh loss in nine home games.

The subject of trade rumors, Price (10-7) followed up a stellar eight-inning performance in a 3-0 win over Toronto on Sunday by scattering four hits and striking out nine against the Twins. Juan Carlos Oviedo yielded a one-out RBI single to Kurt Suzuki in the ninth before Jake McGee retired both batters he faced for his eighth save.

Rodriguez followed Molina’s RBI single in the second inning by depositing a 1-0 fastball from Phil Hughes (10-6) into the second deck in left to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Rodriguez’s blast was his 10th of the season - and second in four games.

The Rays’ duo wasn’t done as Molina’s groundout scored Forsythe in the seventh before Rodriguez gave Tampa Bay a 5-0 advantage by plating Escobar with an RBI single. Hughes saw his modest two-start winning streak come to a halt after permitting five runs on 11 hits in seven innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4, remaining one double and one RBI shy of matching the franchise records of Carl Crawford (215 doubles, 592 RBIs). ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier went 0-for-3 to see his six-game hitting streak come to a halt. ... Twins injured 1B Joe Mauer (strained right oblique) took fielding practice on his knees prior to the game, but manager Ron Gardenhire admitted the veteran wasn’t ready to swing the bat and there is no official timetable for his return.