Rays 11, Twins 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 19 hits and scored five runs in the sixth inning, salvaging the final game of a three-game series vs. the Minnesota Twins with an 11-3 win at Target Field.

The loss was Minnesota’s second in the past 10 home games and moved the Rays to within a half-game of the Twins in the American League wild card standings.

Tampa scored three runs off right-hander Kyle Gibson in three innings of work, then scored five off the Minnesota bullpen in the sixth inning alone.

Rays righty Chris Archer surrendered a lone run in the first inning on an RBI single by Twins first baseman Joe Mauer then scattered three hits the rest of the way, improving his record to 4-4.

Seven Rays had at least two hits, including first baseman James Loney, who had four hits, walked once and drove in three runs. Third baseman Evan Longoria went 2-for-6 and also knocked in three.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, the Rays loaded the bases against Gibson with nobody out. Longoria’s RBI single scored one before a sacrifice by Loney gave Tampa the lead for good.

An RBI single to center by right fielder Brandon Guyer after the Twins intentionally walked Loney made it 3-1 in the fifth inning.

The Rays broke the game open with five runs in the sixth off Twins relievers Brian Duensing and Michael Tonkin in the sixth.

After getting shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera to ground out to start the inning, the lefty Duensing allowed a double and a walk before center fielder Kevin Kiermaier singled in the first run. Tonkin entered and hit the first batter he faced with a pitch to load the bases. Consecutive singles by Longoria and Loney made it 7-1 and another single by left fielder David DeJesus drove in the final run of the inning.

Neither pitcher figured into the final decision, but Duensing and Tonkin combined to allow five runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter in just one inning.

Meanwhile, Archer was on cruise control, allowing just four hits -- all singles -- and a walk while striking out four. Archer has allowed three earned runs total over his past two starts in wins against the Twins and New York Yankees.

NOTES: Rays INF Nick Franklin, activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game Saturday, was in the lineup at second base and batted eighth Sunday. Franklin missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique injury. ... Rays RHP Steve Geltz, who hasn’t pitched in over a week because of a bout with the flu, is feeling better and was available Sunday. ... Twins RHP Tim Stauffer (intercostal strain), was set to pitch three innings for Triple-A Rochester on a rehab assignment, after which, the Twins are expected to make a roster move. ... Twins INF/OF Eduardo Nunez took batting practice on Saturday and felt no soreness on Sunday (strained oblique). He could begin a rehab assignment later this week. ... Twins RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Sunday. If he continues to progress, he will throw another bullpen on Wednesday before heading out on a rehab assignment. ... The Rays continue a five-game road trip Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. ... The Twins open a five-game road trip Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.