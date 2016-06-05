Rays belt four home runs in victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Tampa Bay Rays recorded four home runs among their 11 hits in a 7-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field.

Hank Conger, Steven Souza Jr. and Evan Longoria went deep before a 70-minute rain delay and Logan Morrison after as the Rays rallied from a pair of early deficits to win their second straight game.

For Longoria, his solo shot in the fifth inning was his third homer in as many games -- the first time he's homered in three consecutive contests since August 2013.

Rays right-hander Matt Andriese (4-0) got the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits, walking none and striking out five before the rain delay ended his day.

Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome got the final out in the ninth for his 14th save.

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana (1-5) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out four, but allowed three homers and had two wild pitches.

Minnesota (16-39) has lost five of its last six games.

Eduardo Nunez and Joe Mauer got the Twins going early, leading off with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for Brian Dozier. His swinging bunt scored Nunez for a 1-0 lead.

Conger got the Rays on the board in the third, hitting the first pitch he saw from Santana over the fence in right for his second homer. It was Tampa Bay's first hit.

Minnesota took advantage of an error and Conger's defensive short-comings in the bottom of the inning. Byron Buxton reached on shortstop Brad Miller's eighth error of the season then stole second. Nunez moved Buxton to third on a bunt single and the latter scored on Mauer's sacrifice fly to left.

Nunez then swiped second and scored on Dozier's double the opposite way for a 3-1 advantage.

The lead was short-lived as Souza's three-run blast with two outs in the fourth travelled 405 feet into the second deck in left field and put Tampa Bay back on top 4-3.

The Twins threatened off Andriese in the fourth, loading the bases with one out after three straight singles by the bottom three hitters in the lineup. Andriese, though, got Nunez to roll one over to short, starting a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

Longoria crushed a Santana fastball into the second deck in left for his 12th homer in the fifth for a 5-3 lead.

Morrison belted a two-run blast off the batter's eye in center field in the seventh inning to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 7-3.

The Twins got a two-out single from Buxton and a walk from Nunez in the ninth to draw Colome from the bullpen, who surrendered an RBI single to Mauer, but got Dozier to strike out to end the game.

NOTES: Rays INF Steve Pearce returned to the starting lineup after resting his sore left elbow for three games. Pearce batted fourth and went 1-for-4 as the designated hitter. ... Rays RF Brandon Guyer got the day off. Guyer is hitting .103 with three hits in 29 at-bats in seven games since May 28. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins threw a bullpen session Saturday and said it went well. Perkins is expected to throw two more bullpen sessions next week, on Tuesday and Friday, before going out on a rehab assignment. Perkins, who has pitched in only two games this season, was placed on the disabled on April 13 because of a sore left shoulder. ... Tampa Bay and Minnesota will conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The Rays send left-hander Drew Smyly (2-7, 4.77 ERA) to the mound against Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey (2-4, 4.57 ERA).