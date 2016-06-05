Longoria, Morrison belt two HRs each in Rays' 7-5 win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison each hit two homers to help lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-5 come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

The day capped a massive weekend for both players. Longoria hit at least one homer in all four games against the Twins and had five during the weekend, establishing a franchise record for home runs in a series.

Morrison wasn't far behind, hitting at least one in each of the last three games and four overall.

Tampa Bay's 11 home runs as a team in a series also set a franchise mark.

Minnesota hit three homers of its own, getting back-to-back solo shots from Byung Ho Park and Robbie Grossman in the third inning and a solo blast from Eduardo Nunez that tied the score at 5 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Rays scored two runs against Twins closer Kevin Jepsen to break the tie in the ninth, getting a leadoff double by Steven Souza Jr., who advanced to third on a fielding error. Jepsen sandwiched two walks around a strikeout before Brad Miller's sacrifice fly to left scored Souza. Longoria followed with an RBI single to give the Rays a two-run cushion.

Jepsen was charged with the loss, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. Jepsen is 2-5 this year and saw his ERA jump to 6.26.

Neither starter figured into the final decision. Tampa Bay left-hander Drew Smyly gave up four runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings, striking out seven.

Minnesota's Tyler Duffey also gave up four runs and seven hits, walking two and striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.

Xavier Cedeno got the win, giving up one run in an inning of relief and closer Alex Colome worked a spotless ninth for his 15th save this season.

The Twins got on the board in the first inning when Nunez singled, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Joe Mauer.

Morrison's first home run of the day cleared the right-field wall in the top of the second before the Twins posted a three-spot in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead. Park and Grossman started the inning with homers and Byron Buxton's RBI triple gave the Twins a three-run lead.

Morrison hit a two-run blast in the fourth before Longoria hit solo homers in the sixth and eighth to give the Rays their first lead of the day at 5-4.

NOTES: Rays OF Brandon Guyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain. Guyer, who is hitting .271 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 40 games this season, said he hopes to be back as soon as his 15 days are up. ... The Rays recalled INF Nick Franklin from Triple-A Durham to take Guyer's spot on the 25-man roster. Franklin hit .158 in 44 games with Tampa Bay last season and is a career .203 hitter in 174 major league games with the Rays and Seattle Mariners. He was hitting .258 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 51 games with Durham this season. ... Twins OF Darin Mastroianni is swinging a bat and progressing from the strained oblique that put him on the disabled list on May 25. ... The Rays continue their road trip on Monday when they open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rays RHP Chris Archer (3-7, 4.75 ERA) will oppose Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray (2-4, 4.74 ERA). ... Minnesota will continue its homestand Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. LHP Adam Conley (3-3, 3.72 ERA) will go against Twins LHP Pat Dean (1-2, 4.15 ERA).