Twins snap tie in seventh, top Rays 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS -- After missing chance after chance to extend their lead and watching the Tampa Bay Rays tie the score as a result, the Minnesota Twins finally took advantage late in the game.

The Twins scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie in a 6-4 win over the Rays on Saturday at Target Field.

A single and a double kick-started a one-out rally in the seventh. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe grounded back to Rays pitcher Kevin Jepsen, but his throw to second was wide and loaded the bases for catcher Kurt Suzuki, whose fly to deep right field scored a run.

Shortstop Eduardo Escobar followed with a single to right to make it 5-3.

The Twins were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position entering the seventh and 0-for-8 after scoring three runs in the second inning.

Minnesota threatened to break the game open several times before the seventh. In the bottom of the sixth, the Twins had runners on second and third with no outs, but Rays reliever Andrew Bellatti struck out the next three hitters to escape the jam.

In the next half inning, Rays second baseman Tim Beckham blasted a game-tying, two-run homer over the left field fence to make it 3-3.

“I think everyone realizes, when you miss opportunities, they can bite you,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “You realize those are valuable runs because you never know how the game is going to unfold. But we regrouped. A bit of a test when they tied the game in the previous inning, but the response to it was very positive.”

Beckham’s homer spoiled a solid outing from Twins right-hander Trevor May, who allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, the longest outing of his brief major-league career.

Twins left-hander Brian Duensing threw one pitch, retiring Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, to finish the seventh inning, securing his first win of the season.

“It’s a huge testament to how we have been,” May said of the Twins’ rally. “We do that a lot to teams. It’s finding a way to win in games like tonight‘s, when they’re picking me up.”

Twins closer Glen Perkins allowed a solo homer to first baseman Logan Forsythe to start the ninth but shut down the Rays for his 13th save, tied for most in the majors.

Minnesota scored three early runs against Tampa right-hander Alex Colome, who allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings. Jepsen (1-3), who gave up two unearned runs in the seventh, took the loss, allowing two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

“I don’t know why in the fourth inning, someone went up in the bullpen, but they know what to do,” Colome said. “My bullpen felt really good, kept my ball down. Then I get to the game and get behind in the count a couple times. If I‘m ahead in the count, I have more chances to get outs.”

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier reached base four times, including a solo home run in the eighth that gave Minnesota a three-run cushion.

Minnesota scored three runs in the second, getting three consecutive one-out singles, the third by left fielder Eddie Rosario for a 1-0 lead.

Two batters later, designated hitter Danny Santana plated two more on a bloop single to left.

“A lot of traffic on the bases,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Forsythe’s sacrifice fly in the fourth made it 3-1 before Beckham’s fourth home run of the season knotted the score in the seventh.

“A couple missed opportunities,” Cash said. “You only get so many of them and today we didn‘t.”

Minnesota improved to 14-5 at Target Field this season, the best home record in the American League. The Twins have won eight of their past nine at home overall and are 20-10 since starting the season 1-6.

NOTES: Rays RHP Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game on Saturday. ... Rays 2B Nick Franklin was activated off the 15-day disabled list. Franklin missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique strain. ... Twins OF Shane Robinson was activated from the family emergency list. ... Twins OF Jordan Schafer was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 11) with a right knee injury. ... The Rays and Twins will finish a three-game series at Target Field on Sunday. Rays RHP Chris Archer (3-4, 2.59 ERA) will oppose Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (3-2, 2.70 ERA).