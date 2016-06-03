Twins end skid with win over Rays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eduardo Nunez slid into home and a huge smile worked its way across his face. Nunez, the speedy infielder in the midst of a career year in a lost season for the Minnesota Twins, was relieved he didn’t have to run any further.

His inside-the-park home run on the second pitch of the game was an indication of the big night to come for Twins’ bats in a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Target Field.

Nunez went the opposite way off Rays lefty Matt Moore, sending a deep fly toward the warning track in right. Rays outfielder Brandon Guyer retreated but couldn’t haul in the fly-ball and it bounced off his glove toward the right-field corner. Nunez was thinking he had a triple, but saw third-base coach Gene Glynn motion for him to continue the final 90 feet.

“I never thought about a homer,” Nunez said. “I was looking for third right away and if you see the video, I slowed down. When I saw Geno, telling me to keep going, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I have to keep going.'”

It was his first career inside-the park homer, the first by a Twin in the six-year history of Target Field and the 50th in club history.

Nunez’s homer also marked the first inside-the park homer to lead off a game since Eric Young Jr. of the Colorado Rockies did it in 2012.

“Thankfully one of our fast guys hit it,” said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

“That’s a play I’ve gotta make, especially with the way things are going right now,” Guyer said. “It hit my glove. I’ve gotta be able to catch that. It killed me, for the team, for Matt.”

Byung Ho Park had a career high three hits and the Twins pounded out 15 hits as a club to extinguish a three-game losing streak. Everyone in the Minnesota lineup contributed at least one hit; Max Kepler had the first two RBIs of his big-league career and Brian Dozier had a solo homer.

“Hopefully we can find something that propels us in a little more consistent fashion,” Molitor said. “We’ve talked about that a lot the first couple of months. We just have to keep playing. You try to stay positive.”

Evan Longoria had a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, as Tampa Bay lost its fifth consecutive game.

“I don’t know what to say other than we’re just going to continue to battle,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “We’re in a tough spot right now. We’ve got guys that are trying to grind through it. It’s just not happening right now. The big play is missing us, the big pitch, the big swing; I‘m starting to sound like a broken record.”

Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers earned the win with two perfect innings in relief of starter Phil Hughes, who didn’t make it through the fifth inning. It was his first career victory (1-0).

“It’s fun. Good experience, something I’ll never forget,” Rogers said. “I‘m just trying to keep it simple, get ahead of batters and throw up zeroes.”

Kevin Jepsen worked a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

Erasmo Ramirez (6-4) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in relief of Moore, who pitched the first five innings.

After Nunez gave the Twins the early lead, Tampa came back with three straight two-out singles by Brad Miller, Longoria and Logan Morrison to take a 2-1 lead in the third.

An RBI double by Kepler in the bottom of the fourth tied the score and two batters later, Minnesota re-took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Byron Buxton.

But in the next half inning, Longoria followed a leadoff single by Miller by tagging a Hughes fastball over the fence in left field for his 10th homer, giving the Rays a 4-3 lead.

The blast ended Hughes’ night after 64 pitches and four-plus innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two, raising his ERA this season to 5.97.

Dozier’s solo homer in the bottom of the fifth took Hughes off the hook and tied the game at 4-4.

“We got the lead a couple of times and we gave it right back,” Cash said. “That was kind of the telling thing.”

Moore left after five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out four and threw 96 pitches.

NOTES: Rays INF Steve Pearce remained out of the lineup because of tendonitis in his left elbow. Pearce is hitting .298 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 124 at-bats this season. ... Rays OF Mikie Mahtook started in center field on Thursday in place of Desmond Jennings. ... Twins RHP Kyle Gibson was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday because of stiffness and pain in his back. Gibson has been on the 15-day disabled list since late April because of a strained right throwing shoulder. Gibson, who was scheduled to throw a bullpen instead on Thursday, could require one more rehab start before returning to the big-league roster. ... Twins LHP Glen Perkins is throwing from 120 feet and could soon throw a bullpen session as he recovers from soreness in his left shoulder that has sidelined him since early April. Perkins, who was placed on the disabled list on April 13, has pitched in just two games this season. ... The Twins signed OF Logan Schafer to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Rochester. Schafer played in 69 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season and is a career .212 hitter with five homers and 52 RBIs in 562 MLB at-bats since 2011.