Struggling Rays defeat Twins to halt skid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Tampa Bay Rays were craving a clutch hit from anyone in their lineup. With two outs in the eighth inning of a tie game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the Rays finally got what they needed.

Brad Miller's RBI single punctuated a rally started by the bottom of the batting order in a 4-2 win at Target Field.

The win was Tampa Bay's first since a 9-5 victory over the New York Yankees last Saturday, and was just its second in its last 10 games.

"We've been starving for that type of play," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. "It was needed, I'm really happy we got it and I know that entire dugout was happy we got it."

With the game tied at 2-2 and one out in the eighth inning, the Rays got back-to-back singles from Taylor Motter and Hank Conger, the eight and nine-hitters in the lineup, to kick-start a rally against Twins starter Ricky Nolasco. Conger advanced to third on a fielding error by right fielder Max Kepler.

Two batters later, after Nolasco got Brandon Guyer to pop out to shallow center, Miller's dribbler got through the hole between first and second, just past a diving Brian Dozier, to score the winning run.

"We needed that win," Miller said. "That was my fourth time against Nolasco and I was trying to get something. He had gotten me the previous three so I was just trying to battle and come up with a big hit. I'm glad I got it done.

"I don't care what it was, just scoring that run ... The biggest thing is, we need wins."

The Twins got a double and a pair of walks against Rays closer Alex Colome in the eighth inning, but Kepler struck out on three pitches with the bases loaded.

Logan Morrison added a solo home run in the top of the ninth as insurance.

Erasmo Ramirez (7-4) earned the win, working one inning of scoreless relief after right-hander Jake Odorizzi departed following six innings and a quality start.

Nolasco (2-4) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs -- two of them earned -- on six hits in 7 2/3 innings, walking none and striking out seven.

"I had some good efficiency," Nolasco said. "These guys came out hacking that first game yesterday so I was trying to use that to my advantage. I was able to make pitches for the most part."

Colome worked around a hit batter and a single in the ninth for his 13th saves in as many tries.

Odorizzi was solid as well, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in six innings, striking out six.

"I did what I had to do," Odorizzi said. "I wouldn't say it was my best stuff by any means but to hold them to two runs is good. It really showed that I was on my game."

Evan Longoria's first-inning homer off Nolasco was his 11th of the season and second in as many games against the Twins, giving the Rays an early 1-0 lead.

Odorizzi got through the first two innings unscathed, but allowed a leadoff triple to Byron Buxton in the bottom of the third. A one-out walk to Joe Mauer put runners on the corners and Twins manager Paul Molitor put Mauer in motion with Brian Dozier at the plate. Good thing he did; Dozier grounded out to short, but Mauer reached second safely, allowing Buxton to scamper in from third and tie the game at 1-1.

Buxton has a hit in five-straight games and is hitting .300 with two doubles and a triple during that stretch.

"There was not much doubt that he was going to be headed for three there," Molitor said. "He's doing okay here. He's fighting. I thought he had a good night."

Trevor Plouffe backed up Dozier with an RBI single, driving in Mauer for a 2-1 lead.

Steven Souza Jr. led off the top of the fifth with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Mikie Mahtook to make it a 2-2 game.

NOTES: Rays INF Steve Pearce remained out of the starting lineup because of a sore left elbow. Pearce singled in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter on Thursday. ... Twins OF Miguel Sano's MRI revealed a moderate strain of his left hamstring. There is no timetable for Sano, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday, to return to the lineup. ... Twins RHP Kyle Gibson will make a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday in Louisville. Gibson, who has been on the disabled list since late April with a right shoulder strain, was expected to return Thursday but had his start delayed because of a stiff back. ... Tampa Bay and Minnesota will play the third game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon at Target Field. Rays RHP Matt Andriese (3-0, 2.36 ERA) will oppose Twins RHP Ervin Santana (1-4, 4.13).