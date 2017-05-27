Homers back Archer as Rays topple Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chris Archer stood in front of his locker speaking softly to reporters after another dazzling outing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Archer deflected attention away from his outing and praised the work of his catcher, the defense behind him and a couple of big home runs to power Tampa Bay to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

The attention was squarely on Archer earlier.

Archer (4-3) allowed just one hit until the seventh inning and struck out 11 batters. He ended up with two runs and five hits allowed.

Alex Colome relieved Archer with two outs in the eighth and struck out Miguel Sano. Colome pitched a clean ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances as the Rays started a nine-game road trip with a big win.

"I don't like to give up the ball, at any time, any point in the game," Archer said. "But if I'm giving it to Alex Colome in that situation, I can rest well."

Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier each hit two-run homers for Tampa Bay in support of Archer, who struck out at least 11 batters for the fourth time in five starts.

"Archer came out and really set the tone," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He was outstanding. I think the last two innings of work, the fastball command kind of eluded him a little bit. But building into that seventh inning, that was about as good as you're going to see any pitcher, not just him. He was just super efficient."

Morrison opened the scoring with his two-run shot in the fourth inning off Minnesota starter Hector Santiago (4-3). Santiago pitched 5 1/3 innings with three runs, four hits and two walks allowed. Santiago tied a season high with six strikeouts.

"These guys being aggressive gives you an opportunity to make some pitches," Santiago said.

Kiermaier connected in the sixth and Steven Souza Jr. added a solo homer in the eighth for Tampa Bay.

An inning earlier, Souza dived for a ball in right field that landed several feet away from him. Souza said he lost the ball in the lights and laughed when watching the replay on the big video board.

The video was played again before his at-bat and the fans cheered the miscue. Souza then hit his fourth homer estimated at 418 feet.

"I don't think anyone's ever got a standing ovation for making a bad play, so that was pretty funny," Souza said. "Just try to get back in the box and lock it back in again. ... Definitely put a good nail in a good night."

Archer started off by striking out the first three batters he faced. He retired the first eight batters before catcher Jason Castro sent a hard grounder up the middle. The ball took an unexpected hop and hit shortstop Tim Beckham in the chest. Beckham couldn't pull in the hit cleanly, ending Archer's bid at a no-hitter.

Everything else was going Archer's way on a night that seemed bound for history. Souza made a leaping grab on a ball over his head for one out. Morrison also snagged a bad throw at first base and kept his foot on first base for another out.

Archer allowed just the one runner through his first six innings. He entered the game 5-1 with a 1.73 ERA in six starts against Minnesota. He was also 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA in three career starts at Target Field.

"You got to have a plan with him for sure and just try to eliminate his nasty pitches and try to make him elevate the ball and put good contact on the ball," Twins designated hitter Kennys Vargas said of Archer. "His fastball was pretty good tonight, his breaking pitch, he was very good tonight."

NOTES: The Twins announced that RHP Nick Burdi, one of the team's prospects and a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, suffered a full tear of his ulnar collateral ligament and is likely headed for Tommy John surgery. Burdi was 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in 14 games as a reliever for Double-A Chattanooga. ... Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) reported feeling good after a bullpen session on Friday and he could head to Florida to face hitters in extended spring training next week. Perkins has been more aggressive in his throwing sessions and he'll have one more bullpen in Minnesota on Tuesday. ... Twins RHP Phil Hughes is undergoing more tests and consultation with doctors as he deals with soreness in his right biceps. The team is trying to rule out any further issues, including to the area he had surgery on last season to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome. ... Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 4.96 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-2, 3.14) will start for Tampa Bay.