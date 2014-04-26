Preview: Rays at White Sox

Jose Abreu continues to provide evidence that he is one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball despite making his maiden voyage in the major leagues. Abreu looks to follow up a thrilling walk-off grand slam when his Chicago White Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the second contest of a four-game series. The 27-year-old Cuban has hit nine homers, more than any rookie in history through April, after belting two and knocking in six runs in the 9-6 victory over the Rays on Friday.

Abreu’s 27 RBIs is tied for the major-league lead and matches the all-time rookie record through April set by Albert Pujols in 2001. The Rays will have to contain Abreu and pick themselves off the mat after losing their third straight contest despite totaling 17 runs in that span. Matt Joyce has been one of the leaders for the Tampa Bay offense, going 8-for-18 with seven RBIs in the last seven games to raise his average to a team-best .364.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET; MLBN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Cesar Ramos (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (2-0, 2.84)

Ramos makes his third straight start and the sixth of his career after a solid outing against the New York Yankees on Sunday, when he allowed one run over five innings. The 29-year-old has struck out seven and walked five over 11 frames this season. Dayan Viciedo is 2-for-2 with a homer against Ramos, who gave up six runs in seven innings during six relief appearances versus the White Sox.

Danks has posted four straight quality starts to open the season and has been especially effective the last two, yielding two runs over total 12 1/3 innings. The Austin, Texas native has put up good numbers despite walking 13 batters in 25 1/3 frames. David DeJesus is 9-for-25 with five RBIs against Danks, who is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 career starts versus Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays did not commit an error Friday and have only seven on the season – the least of any team in the majors.

2. Chicago OF Dayan Viciedo (.370) and SS Alexei Ramirez (.358) are first and third, respectively, in the American League in batting average.

3. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney is 10-for-25 from the seventh inning on this season.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Rays 2