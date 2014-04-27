Preview: Rays at White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays received a much-needed pitching effort Saturday from unlikely sources and will hand the ball to their ace David Price to build off it. Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young award winner, tries for his fourth victory when the Rays visit the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for the third of a four-game series. Tampa Bay was 3-10 when Price or Chris Archer did not start before Saturday, but the trio of Cesar Ramos, Brandon Gomes and Juan Carlos Oviedo blanked Chicago 4-0.

James Loney is 16-for-34 during an eight-game hitting streak for Tampa Bay, which has scored 10 times in the series after coming in averaging 1.75 on the road. Chicago shares the major league in runs scored with Colorado despite being shut out for the second time this season. Dayan Viciedo has been one of the keys for the White Sox, boasting an eight-game hitting streak (16-for-31) while leading the AL in batting average (.368).

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (3-1, 4.04 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Scott Carroll (0-0, 0.00)

Price comes in off his ninth career complete-game effort when he allowed three runs and struck out 12 to beat Minnesota on Tuesday. The Vanderbilt product has 40 strikeouts and only four walks in 35 2/3 innings, but has surrendered six homers. Paul Konerko is 10-for-20 with two home runs against Price, who is 4-4 in eight lifetime starts versus the White Sox (2-0 in 2013) with a 3.11 ERA.

Carroll will make his major-league debut after spending parts of eight seasons in the minors since being drafted by Cincinnati in 2007. The 29-year-old from Kansas City was 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Charlotte, allowing 18 hits in 23 innings. The 6-4 Carroll, who underwent Tommy John surgery and missed most of 2013, has 161 strikeouts in 255 2/3 innings at Triple-A in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C Ryan Hanigan has 14 RBIs, tying John Flaherty (1999) for the most in the month of April by a Rays catcher in club history.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has 27 RBIs, tied with Albert Pujols (2001) for the most by a rookie through April in major-league history.

3. The Rays have scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs in the series.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, White Sox 2