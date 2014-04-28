Preview: Rays at White Sox

It has been a strange month for the Tampa Bay Rays but no more odd than Sunday, when one of the best defensive teams in the major leagues committed a franchise-record four errors in one inning. The Rays look to rebound when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday in an attempt to gain a split of the four-game series. Tampa Bay (11-14) dropped a 9-2 decision Sunday and must find a way to contain White Sox slugger Jose Abreu, who has three homers - including a walk-off grand slam on Friday - and 10 RBIs in the series.

The Rays send Jake Odorizzi to the mound to try and cool off a Chicago team that leads the majors in runs scored (143) after finishing 29th in 2013. Abreu has been a big part of that, breaking the all-time rookie record for homers (10) and RBIs (31) through April. With three key pieces of Tampa Bay’s rotation on the disabled list, Odorizzi will have to be part of the solution as the team’s starters are 25th in the league with a 4.49 ERA.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 6.52 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (1-0, 4.91)

Odorizzi did not come close to matching his season debut in his next three starts, allowing 14 runs in 13 1/3 combined innings while going 0-2 with a no-decision. The 24-year-old from Illinois shut out Texas on three hits over six frames to begin the season but has yielded 20 hits since without completing more than five innings. Odorizzi will be facing the White Sox for the first time.

Rienzo battled through 6 1/3 innings in his first start of the season on Wednesday, yielding four runs and five hits to win at Detroit. The 6-3 Brazilian made 10 starts for the White Sox last season, going 2-3 with a 4.82 ERA while striking out 38 and walking 28. Rienzo, who pitched one scoreless inning of relief on April 20 against Texas, never has faced the Rays and was 0-2 at home in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RF Dayan Viciedo is 17-for-34 during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Despite going 4-7 this year, Tampa Bay has the best road record in the majors (180-156) since 2010.

3. White Sox C Tyler Flowers has eight multi-hit performances in April after totaling only nine last season.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, White Sox 4