Preview: Rays at White Sox

Head-to-head matchups will go a long way toward settling the wide-open American League wild-card race, and the Tampa Bay Rays and the host Chicago White Sox begin a pivotal three-game series Monday. The Rays and White Sox are among six teams within 3 1/2 games of Minnesota for the second wild-card.

The White Sox elected to stand pat at the trade deadline, due in large part to a seven-game winning streak, but they’ve lost three of their last four, including a 12-3 trouncing at the hands of the New York Yankees on Sunday, and have slipped 3 1/2 games behind the Twins. The Rays snapped a three-game skid by rallying for a 4-3 win at Boston on Sunday but remain three games behind Minnesota. Chicago hopes left-hander Jose Quintana can continue his strong pitching, as the White Sox are 7-40 when allowing four or more runs. Quintana might have to contend with slugger Richie Shaffer, who is expected to be called up to the Rays after hitting .261 with 23 homers in 93 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Nathan Karns (6-5, 3.37 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.52)

Karns endured one of his worst outings of the season leading into the All-Star break but has been terrific in his last two starts. The 27-year-old threw five scoreless frames to beat Philadelphia on July 21 and held Detroit to one run and three hits over six innings to earn the win Monday. Karns pitched well against the White Sox on June 14 in Tampa Bay, allowing one run over six frames with eight strikeouts in a no-decision.

Quintana has recorded quality starts in 11 of his last 12 outings and has won his last two turns. The 26-year-old Colombian tossed his first shutout of the season July 24 at Cleveland and came back with another solid outing Wednesday at Boston, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 frames. Quintana has issued only two walks in 48 innings over his last seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera has recorded an RBI in 13 of his last 15 games

2. The Rays have lost five straight road series and have dropped 13 of their last 17 games away from home.

3. Chicago 1B/DH Jose Abreu is 18-for-49 during a 13-game hitting streak while CF Adam Eaton is 20-for-44 during an 11-game streak.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, White Sox 2