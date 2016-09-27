Preview: Rays at White Sox

Chris Sale hopes to end a frustrating second half of the season on a high note when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Despite winning only twice since the All-Star break, Sale goes for a career high-tying 17th victory.

Sale leads the majors with six complete games, including one against the Rays, but Chicago has provided him with three runs or fewer in eight of his last 12 starts. The White Sox extended their winning streak to three hits with a 7-1 romp in the series opener as Justin Morneau and Carlos Sanchez each clubbed two-run homers. Tampa Bay stranded 10 runners as its suffered its fourth consecutive loss and seventh in eight games. The Rays earned a spot in the record books in the series opener, becoming the 22nd team in history to both hit and surrender 200 home runs in one season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), CSN Chicago-Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-1, 6.16 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (16-9, 3.19)

Cobb was unable to carry over the momentum from his first victory of the season, getting blasted for seven runs on nine hits over 1 1/3 innings by the New York Yankees. Cobb missed the entire 2015 season due to Tommy John surgery, but was impressive in his third start of 2016 by limiting Toronto to one run on two hits over 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 14. He gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings in his lone start versus Chicago.

After going at least eight innings in six consecutive starts, Sale stumbled in his last outing, giving up six runs on seven hits over four innings in a loss at Philadelphia. Sale surrendered a total of 11 runs over the previous six starts yet went only 2-2 in that span despite registering 58 strikeouts in 50 innings. Sale improved to 3-4 with a 3.75 ERA lifetime against the Rays with a two-hit shutout at Tampa Bay on April 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 3B Todd Frazier is 15-for-38 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Rays CF Mikie Mahtook was 2-for-4 Monday but has at least one strikeout in eight straight games (15 total).

3. White Sox CF Adam Eaton (hip) sat out his third straight games while 2B Tyler Saladino (back) missed his fourth in a row.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Rays 3