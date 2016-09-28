Preview: Rays at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox got off to the best start in the American League this season and appear intent on wrapping up the year in similar fashion. The White Sox have bounced back from a six-game skid by winning four in a row and look to continue the momentum against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night in the third of a four-game set.

Chicago has amassed 31 runs during its winning streak and outscored the Rays 20-7 in the first two games while slugging five homers. No. 9 hitter Leury García and the Nos. 1-3 batters, Adam Eaton, Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera, combined to go 9-for-19 with three homers and nine RBIs in Tuesday's 13-6 romp. It matched the most runs allowed this season by Tampa Bay, which has dropped five straight and eight of nine games. Juniel Querecuto made his first major-league hit a memorable one for the Rays with a two-run triple while former first-round pick Richie Shaffer contributed three hits.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (6-8, 3.65 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel González (4-8, 3.98)

Snell continues to show an inability to pitch deep into games, but he earned the victory by shutting down the New York Yankees with five scoreless innings of four-hit ball in his last turn. Snell has failed to get past five innings in seven of his last eight starts, and has walked at least three batters in 11 of his 18 outings. Snell has yet to face the White Sox, but carries a 1-4 record and 4.50 road ERA into Wednesday's start.

Gonzalez is coming off back-to-back losses, giving up five runs over 4 1/3 innings last time out at Cleveland and three runs in seven innings in his previous turn at Kansas City. He has registered quality starts in his last five outings at home, including consecutive wins against the Indians and Detroit in his first two starts in September. Gonzalez is 6-4 with a 3.02 ERA versus the Rays, holding them to a .226 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 2B Todd Frazier has hit safely in 11 straight games.

2. Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier has missed his last two games after getting hit in the left wrist by a pitch on Sunday.

3. Cabrera has three homers and nine RBIs over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Rays 3