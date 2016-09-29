Preview: Rays at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox can match a season-high six-game winning streak when they vie for a sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. The White Sox posted 20 runs to win the first two games of the series before Miguel Gonzalez baffled the Rays over 8 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory to give them a chance to finish the season with a .500 record.

Chicago’s Todd Frazier launched his career-high 40th homer Wednesday and is riding a 12-game hitting streak, going 18-for-46 with four blasts and 13 runs scored in that span. The White Sox send Jose Quintana to the mound in the finale of the four-game set against Chris Archer, who is trying to avoid his 20th loss. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria, who is 0-for-8 in the series, lost a hit on a scoring change recently and needs one to match the career high of 169 he set in 2010. The Rays have lost nine of their last 10 and stand 29-48 on the road in 2016.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (8-19, 4.02 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (13-11, 3.21)

Archer allowed two runs over six innings last time out against Boston while setting a dubious team record for losses in a single season. The 28-year-old has pitched much better in the second half with a 3.19 ERA in 13 starts despite a 4-7 mark and is 5 1/3 innings shy of his second straight year with at least 200. Jose Abreu is 5-for-12 with a homer versus Archer, who is 2-0 with a 4.13 ERA in five career games against Chicago.

Quintana has recorded quality starts in 10 of his last 13 outings but has posted just two in five appearances this month. However, the 27-year-old Colombian gave up one run and six hits over six innings last time out to win at Cleveland and is 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 13 home starts in 2016. Logan Forsythe is 5-for-8 with three doubles and a homer versus Quintana, who lost to Tampa Bay on April 17 after permitting three runs in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RHP Chase Whitley was named as the starter for the season finale against Texas on Sunday in place of LHP Drew Smyly.

2. Frazier is two RBIs away from becoming the sixth White Sox player to record 40 homers and 100 RBIs in a season.

3. The Rays have posted 521 extra-base hits, second-most in franchise history to the 532 they registered in 2009.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, White Sox 3