White Sox 9, Rays 2: Jose Abreu belted a two-run homer as host Chicago scored five times in the sixth inning with the help of four errors and Scott Carroll pitched 7 1/3 strong innings to beat Tampa Bay in his major-league debut.

The Rays came into the game with a major league-low seven errors, but committed two on throws and two on bobbles around the blast by Abreu, who finished with four RBIs. The 29-year-old Carroll (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three on 100 pitches.

Adam Eaton recorded three singles while Marcus Semien and Alexei Ramirez each had two hits and an RBI for Chicago, which leads the American League in runs scored (143). Tampa Bay starter David Price (3-2) pitched five shutout innings before allowing eight runs (six earned) in the next inning-plus.

David DeJesus singled with two out in the fifth and scored when Dayan Viciedo misplayed Yunel Escobar’s shallow fly ball in right field for an error. But Ben Zobrist booted Gordon Beckham’s grounder to open the sixth, Eaton reached on an infield hit and both scored after Price’s wild throw on Semien’s bunt single and a bobble by Wil Myers in right field.

Abreu followed by hammering Price’s next pitch into the left-field seats before Viciedo doubled and scored after Escobar threw the ball away on a Ramirez infield single. Semien doubled in a run against Price while Abreu slapped a two-run single and Ramirez added an RBI single off reliever Josh Lueke for a 9-1 lead in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abreu pushed his total to 31 RBIs, the most by a rookie in major-league history through April -- passing Albert Pujols (27 in 2001). The 27-year-old Cuban has 10 homers – two more than any rookie in history before May 1. … Zobrist had two hits and scored on 3B Evan Longoria’s RBI single in the eighth for the Rays, whose four errors were the most they’ve made in an inning in franchise history. … The White Sox optioned RHP Erik Johnson to Triple-A Charlotte and transferred OF Avisail Garcia (left shoulder) to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the roster for Carroll.