White Sox 6, Rays 5 (10)

CHICAGO -- It wasn’t easy, but the Chicago White Sox avoided being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field by winning 6-5 in 10 innings.

Right fielder Avisail Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk against right-hander Brad Boxberger to score center fielder Adam Eaton with the winning run.

Eaton singled to start the 10th, stole second and moved to third with no outs when catcher Curt Casali’s throw to second base hit shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the head.

After a shallow flyout was unable to score Eaton, Boxberger intentionally walked first baseman Jose Abreu and left fielder Melky Cabrera to get to Garcia.

Before Garcia’s at-bat, Cabrera left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Tim Beckham.

Garcia led the White Sox offense, going 1-for-3 with two walks. He hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s five-run first inning and finished with four RBIs.

Cabrera went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and third baseman Evan Longoria went 3-for-5 with a home run to lead Tampa Bay (54-55), whose three-game winning streak came to an end.

Chicago (51-55) gave left-handed starter Carlos Rodon a big early lead, with five runs on five hits in the first inning, highlighted by Garcia’s homer. It followed the one he hit Tuesday to end a homer drought that stretched back to June 8.

Rodon, however, battled a command problem that has plagued him most of his rookie season. The left-hander needed a strikeout of Rene Rivera to escape a bases-loaded jam in the second and then gave up his first two runs in the third on back-to-back doubles that were followed by Cabrera’s run-scoring single, all with two outs.

Tampa Bay cut it to 5-4 in the fifth by scoring two more off Rodon, who again struggled to get the third out. After allowing a two-out solo homer to Longoria, he walked second baseman Logan Forsythe before being relieved by right-hander Matt Albers. Cabrera then drilled a run-scoring double off Albers.

Rodon gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay tied it 5-5 in the eighth thanks to right fielder Brandon Guyer and catcher Curt Casali, who hit a two-out, pinch-hit single off left-handed reliever Zach Duke and scored from first on Guyer’s double.

White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez might have had a chance to get Casali at the plate, but he hesitated before making his cutoff throw. It continued a trend for the Rays, who scored all of their runs with two outs.