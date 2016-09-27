Shields end drought; Morneau's 3 RBIs lead White Sox

CHICAGO -- Justin Morneau drove in three runs and James Shields allowed one run in six innings and won for the first time since July 26 as the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Shields (6-18) snapped a six-game losing streak, scattered seven hits, struck out six and handed the Rays their seventh loss in their last eight games.

Drew Smyly (7-12) took the loss for the Rays after allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings.

The White Sox offense provided Shields with more than enough support. Morneau drove in three runs, capped by a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the White Sox a four-run cushion. Carlos Sanchez added a two-run shot in the eighth.

The Rays threatened to close the gap in the top of the eighth after Mikie Mahtook doubled and Jaff Decker singled. But first baseman Jose Abreu threw Mahtook out at the plate on a fielder's choice before reliever Nate Jones got Alexei Ramirez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The White Sox bullpen preserved the victory with three shutout innings.

Chicago went back ahead 2-1 in the fourth on Omar Narvaez's sacrifice fly that scored Todd Frazier, who doubled and then stole second.

The White Sox extended their lead to two runs in the fifth when Abreu lined a two-out RBI single off the glove of Rays first baseman Brad Miller. The hit scored Leury Garcia, who singled to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on back-to-back infield groundouts.

Curt Casali's RBI single tied the score at 1 in the top of the fourth and scored Jaff Decker, who singled and stole second base.

Casali advanced to second base on the throw to the plate and reached third on a throwing error by White Sox starter James Shields, who overthrew second baseman Carlos Sanchez and shortstop Tim Anderson while trying to make a play on Casali.

But with the go-ahead run on third, Shields struck out Bobby Wilson and Logan Forsythe to get out of the jam.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Morneau delivered a one-out sacrifice fly that scored Melky Cabrera, who doubled earlier in the inning.

NOTES: Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was held out of the starting lineup Monday after being hit in the left hand by a pitch Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier woke up more sore than he expected and felt it best to keep Kiermaier off his feet for one more day. ... The Rays hung a Jose Fernandez jersey in their dugout a day after the Miami Marlins pitcher who played high school baseball in Tampa was killed in a boating accident. ... White Sox CF Adam Eaton missed his third consecutive game after running into a wall in Cleveland on Friday night. Eaton said he hoped to return Tuesday, but manager Robin Ventura did not put a timetable on when Eaton would be back. Eaton worked out with White Sox's trainers in the outfield before the Monday game. ... Chicago 2B Tyler Saladino missed his fourth consecutive game due to back stiffness.