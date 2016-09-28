White Sox's Sale records career-high 17th victory

CHICAGO -- Chris Sale tied a career high by earning his 17th victory in the Chicago White Sox's 13-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Sale (17-9) allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings, struck out seven and walked none in his 31st start, which might've been his final appearance of the year and final outing with the White Sox (76-81).

Sale, who is lined up to start Chicago's last game Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, might be skipped. The ace left-hander has been the subject of trade rumors since the All-Star break and might be dealt in the offseason if the White Sox decide the price is right.

Chicago's offense gave Sale plenty of run support against the Rays (65-92), who've lost five straight games. He worked with a lead from the second through the seventh innings as the White Sox scored eight runs in the first three.

Eight players recorded at least one hit for Chicago, led by Tim Anderson (3-for-5, home run, double, three RBIs), Melky Cabrera (2-for-5, home run, two RBIs) and Leury Garcia (2-for-4, home run, three RBIs).

Todd Frazier went 2-for-5 with an RBI to extend his season-high hitting streak to 11 games, and Adam Eaton went 2-for-5 in his return to the White Sox lineup after missing the previous three games.

Right-hander Alex Cobb started and took the loss for Tampa Bay. Cobb, who rehabbed from Tommy John surgery most of the season, allowed eight runs on eight hits in three innings.

Curt Casali went 2-for-4 with his eighth home run to lead the Rays, while former White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Webb struggled right from the outset, allowing three runs in the first, two more in the second and three more in the third to complete his outing.

Eaton's lead-off double and Cabrera's two-run homer highlighted the White Sox's first, Garcia's triple and Anderson's double did damage in the second and Garcia's second career home run -- a three run shot -- put Chicago up 8-3 in the third.

The White Sox added two more runs, both unearned, in the fifth for good measure off right-hander Chase Whitley.

Sale wasn't sharp either, but he was good enough to hold off the Rays while his teammates built a comfortable lead. Sale allowed a two-run single in the second to Ramirez, briefly cutting Chicago's lead to 3-2, and served up a Casali's solo homer in the fourth.

NOTES: White Sox CF Adam Eaton returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous three games because of soreness sustained in a collision with the outfield wall this past weekend in Cleveland. Eaton hit in his usual spot atop the lineup. ... Chicago also played without INF Tyler Saladino, who has missed six games with tightness in his back. ... Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (bruised left wrist) missed his second straight game after being hit with a pitch Sunday by Boston Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. ... Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb made his first career start at U.S. Cellular Field on Tuesday. It was the only remaining American League stadium in which Cobb hadn't made an appearance.