Abreu’s 9th inning slam leads Sox over Rays

CHICAGO -- The Tampa Bay Rays drew 11 walks, but rookie first baseman Jose Abreu made sure that three allowed to the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning Friday night loomed much larger.

Abreu drilled a walk-off grand slam off Rays closer Grant Balfour, who issued all three walks, to win the opener of a four-game series 9-6 in dramatic fashion at U.S. Cellular Field.

“All I was doing was looking to make good contact, solid contact,” Abreu said. “The ball just went out that way and that’s how it went.”

It was Abreu’s second home run of the game and made him the lone rookie in major league history to hit nine homers in the month of April. Abreu went 3-for-5 and his six RBIs in the game put him at 27 for the season, tying him with Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols for most by a rookie in April.

“I really didn’t have any expectations,” said Abreu, who signed as a free agent with Chicago in the offseason after defecting from Cuba. “As a matter of fact, I was talking to Pujols during spring training and he told me ‘Hey, don’t worry about hitting the home runs early in the season since it’s your first season and all that. Don’t worry about that. Things will come up.’ So I wasn’t trying to hit them. They have just happened to be here.”

They have also happened to help the White Sox overcome some painful struggles at the back end of the bullpen, not to mention bouts of wildness that have led to several high walk totals in games.

This time, White Sox closer Matt Lindstrom was taken off the hook by Abreu’s heroics, after he walked Rays left fielder Matt Joyce in the top of the ninth with the score tied 4-4 and then served up a two-run homer to third baseman Evan Longoria.

Tampa Bay appeared headed toward a sure victory entering the bottom half of the ninth, with Balfour trotting to the mound having converted all four of his save opportunities to that point.

Instead, Balfour allowed a one-out double to Alejandro De Aza to jump start the White Sox rally before walking catcher Tyler Flowers and pinch-hitter Paul Konerko -- who exchanged words with Balfour after he reached first base.

“I probably pitched away from contact a bit -- not getting my breaking balls over and getting in bad counts and walking guys,” Balfour said. “I got to be more aggressive. You can’t put three guys on.”

Eaton made it 6-5 with a groundout to shortstop that was nearly a game-ending double play before third baseman Marcus Semien walked to load the bases for Abreu, whose home run went over the wall in right field to end the game.

“Way too many sliders, not enough of his challenging type of an attitude, not enough fastballs,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said of Balfour’s outing. “I’d just like to see him be more aggressive with the fastball.”

The White Sox are getting used to seeing Abreu send baseballs out of the park at an aggressive pace.

“It’s impressive,” said Eaton, who just beat out the relay throw to first to keep the inning alive. “The proof’s in the pudding, I think. It’s amazing. You feel like the whole place could kind of feel it. When he got up it was like, ‘Uh-oh, something great’s going to happen,’ and indeed it did.”

All the walks allowed by White Sox pitchers led to record-setting days for the Rays (10-13) and Joyce, who didn’t record an official at-bat in five plate appearances. Tampa Bay tied a team record for walks in a nine-inning game, while Joyce drew five straight walks to break the team record of four bases-on-balls in one game that had been done 10 previous times. Joyce also picked up an RBI in his second trip to the plate by walking with the bases loaded.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer did not get a decision and allowed four runs, all earned, but did something the Rays’ bullpen needed. He pitched six-plus innings before coming out after a lead-off double by Flowers to start the seventh. Coming into the game, Rays starters had not pitched past the fifth in eight of the previous 10 games, which put a strain on the bullpen.

White Sox rookie starter Erik Johnson, meanwhile, forced his bullpen into a long night. It was the worst start of Johnson’s brief career, lasting only 1 2/3 innings thanks to a four-run second inning by the Rays.

Johnson, who threw 60 pitches, couldn’t get the third out in the second after retiring two straight following a lead-off single by Longoria. Seeking the elusive third out, he allowed run-scoring singles to Rays shortstop Yunel Escobar and catcher Ryan Hanigan before giving up a run-scoring double to second baseman Ben Zobrist. Johnson also walked three hitters, all with two outs, including the bases-loaded walk to Joyce.

Jake Petricka came out of the bullpen and got the White Sox out of the jam with one pitch, which kept Tampa Bay within striking distance at 4-1.

It turned out to be a good call by Chicago manager Robin Ventura to pull Johnson so early. The White Sox made it 4-2 in the third on Abreu’s eighth home run, a 409-foot solo shot to center field, and pulled even, 4-4, with two more runs in the fourth on four straight singles.

“I mean where we started, you get Petricka coming in there and (reliever Zach Putnam) getting us to a point where we can come back,” Ventura said. “They just feel like they can always come back. It’s something that’s hard to get and I think when you get wins like this, where you just keep fighting, guys are having great at-bats, you know all the way through guys were having great at-bats there at the end. Just give yourself a shot first.”

NOTES: The White Sox, who don’t have injured LHP Chris Sale, are not ready to name a starting pitcher for the third game of this series on Sunday. ... OF Adam Eaton returned to the starting lineup after a five-game absence with a knee/hamstring issue. ... Chicago INF Conor Gillaspie (thumb soreness) missed a fourth straight game and could be facing a stint on the 15-man disabled list if he’s unable to play Saturday. ... The White Sox claimed RHP Hector Noesi off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Friday. He’ll arrive Saturday to join a beleaguered bullpen. ... Rays OF David DeJesus started at DH to rest a sore shoulder that he hurt Thursday in a series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Starting in the right field, taking DeJesus’ spot, was OF/DH Matt Joyce.