Ramos weathers cold, lifts Rays past White Sox

CHICAGO -- For Cesar Ramos, the goal on a frigid night was to work fast.

The Tampa Bay left-hander successfully maneuvered through five shutout innings on Saturday as the Rays blanked the Chicago White Sox 4-0.

“It’s cold,” Ramos said. “It’s tough to get a grip on the ball. It’s about getting in and out quick and get my defense off the field as quick as possible. And the only way I could do that was throwing strikes and putting the ball in play.”

Ramos (1-1) scattered five hits and walked two in his first career win over Chicago. Right-handed reliever Brandon Gomes then worked three hitless innings and allowed just one runner.

Temperatures hovered in the mid-30s with wind chills in the mid-20s.

“The pitching was great,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “The combination of Cesar and Gomes -- Gomer was outstanding, too and you’ve got to give him a lot of credit.”

Ramos’ most difficult yet satisfying inning was the fifth when the White Sox loaded the bases and had first baseman Jose Abreu -- Friday’s hero with a walk-off grand slam -- at the plate.

He got Abreu to swing on a change-up and the White Sox rookie grounded to third to end the threat.

“It was huge,” Ramos said. “It took their wind out. If he gets a hit, they’re right back in the game and that’s their big guy.”

Rays first baseman James Loney went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI while shortstop Yunel Escobar and catcher Ryan Hanigan had two hits apiece as the Rays (11-13) snapped a three-game losing streak and evened the series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Paul Konerko and second baseman Gordon Beckham each had two hits for the White Sox (12-13) while starting pitcher John Danks (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

The Rays claimed a 2-0 lead with two outs in the second when Hanigan doubled into the left-field corner to score Loney and designated hitter Logan Forsythe.

In the third, Loney’s RBI single scored right fielder Wil Myers with two outs for a 3-0 Rays lead.

Down 3-0 with two outs in the sixth, Danks gave up a run-scoring triple to center fielder Desmond Jennings. White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton narrowly missed a catch at the wall and Rays second baseman Ben Zobrist scored for a 4-0 lead.

Newly acquired right-hander Hector Noesi entered in relief and got Myers to fly to left for the final out.

Danks worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked four while throwing 123 pitches.

”It was a tough night weather wise and he (Danks) was a little erratic, but he pitches that way,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”When you’re a change-up guy like he is you’ve got to throw a lot of balls in the dirt and there’s going to be some high counts.

“(Offensively) we had our chances, nothing happened.”

White Sox right fielder Dayan Viciedo chased Ramos with a leadoff single in the sixth, but Gomes came in to wrap up a scoreless inning.

Maddon was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the White Sox eighth after challenging a check swing call on White Sox leadoff batter Adam Eaton.

NOTES: Maddon skipped the ski hat on Saturday after Major League Baseball called him out for donning one earlier this season in Kansas City. Instead, he weathered the cold with a standard Rays cap with built-in ear flaps. ... The Rays have doubled in all 24 of their games this season, the only team in baseball with a two-base hit in every game. They have doubled in 39 straight games dating to Sept. 19, 2013. ... Rays LHP David Price (3-1, 4.04 ERA) enters Sunday’s game with a 42-18 career road record (.700). He is tied with Vic Raschi (63-27 from 1946 to 1955) of the New York Yankees for the greatest winning percentage (minimum of 60 decisions) in the past 100 years. ... Abreu was still the talk of the clubhouse on Saturday after the walk-off grand slam he hit in a 9-6 White Sox victory. He is the first rookie in major league history to hit nine home runs in April and his 27 RBIs during the month are also the most by a first-year player. ... 3B Conor Gillaspie was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game with Tampa Bay retroactive to April 22 because of a left hand contusion. ... Noesi was claimed by the White Sox off waivers from Texas on Friday after going 0-0 with a 14.21 ERA (10 earned runs, 6 1/3 innings pitched) with six strikeouts in five relief appearances between Seattle and the Rangers. ... White Sox rookie RHP Scott Carroll makes the start on Sunday in his major league debut. He was 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte.