Archer avoids 20th loss, leads Rays past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Chris Archer will look for better days ahead after avoiding the unwanted distinction of a 20-loss season.

The Tampa Bay right-hander worked effectively into the seventh inning before running into trouble, but the Rays bailed him out to secure a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

"It was a nice way to finish the season," said Archer, who improved his record to 9-19. "I was most pleased with getting deep into the game and getting a team win."

The Rays (66-93) ended a six-game losing streak in the finale of the four-game series after the White Sox (77-82) won the first three.

Archer snapped a two-game losing streak while allowing three runs on six hits for the win. He walked two and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.

"I thought Archer was outstanding," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Really threw the ball well. ... I'm real happy to see Arch get the win, real happy to see Arch get over 200 innings -- that's a real big statement. That's something he can carry into the offseason."

Archer topped 200 innings for the second time in his five-year career, finishing at 201 2/3, as he outdueled Chicago starter Jose Quintana, who worked six innings of two-run ball.

"To accomplish that feat (of 200 innings) was really nice, but there's still a lot of room to improve," Archer said. "I'm looking forward to build on these last 15 starts heading into next year."

Quintana (13-12) struck out seven and walked two while throwing 105 pitches. He set a career high with 181 strikeouts, topping the 178 he posted in 2014.

"It was a very consistent year." White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "I think he's elevated himself into that elite status with a lot of guys in the league. Everything he's been through -- lack of run support -- he still continues to go out with just the same attitude and humility and all the stuff that goes with it.

Chicago missed a chance to finish .500 for the season by taking its 82nd loss of the season.

Rain delayed the game for 35 minutes entering the top of the ninth inning.

Rays reliever Alex Colome worked a scoreless ninth for his 36th save.

The White Sox scored their first runs in the sixth as Tim Anderson tripled to deep right and came home on Melky Cabrera's fielder's choice grounder to trim the Rays' lead to 2-1.

Chicago reliever Juan Minaya gave up three consecutive singles to open the seventh, and Mikie Mahtook scored from third on Curt Casali's base hit with no outs.

Minaya then loaded the bases with one out and departed in favor of Dan Jennings, who gave up an RBI base hit to Kevin Kiermaier and a run-scoring sacrifice to Evan Longoria for a 5-1 lead.

Jennings also faced bases loaded with two outs but got Corey Dickerson to strike out to end the lengthy inning.

Carlos Sanchez cut the margin to 5-3 when he took Archer deep for a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh, scoring Alex Avila, who had walked.

That activated the Rays bullpen, and Archer departed after giving up double down the left field line to Leury Garcia. Brad Boxberger entered and got Adam Eaton to ground out.

The Rays opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Brad Miller led off with a walk, reached second on Dickerson's single and scored on a one-out base hit by Alexei Ramirez.

Mahtook made it 2-0 with a two-out home run to left field in the fourth inning. His third homer of the season came on Quintana's 1-0 pitch.

Quintana hit a career-high innings total in the fifth inning, topping his previous high of 206 1/3 reached last season. He has reached 200 innings in each of the past four seasons.

"That's the kind of stuff that can catapult somebody into things that are better ... going into next year," Ventura said.

NOTES: Tampa Bay closes the season at Texas starting Friday in a series of consequence as the Rangers seek home-field advantage in the AL playoffs. ... The Rays send RHP Matt Andriese (8-7, 4.34 ERA) against Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.53 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series. The Rays have a 2-1 lead in the season series, taking two of three at Tropicana Field in August. ... Chicago remains home and wraps up the season with a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins. ... The Twins send RHP Tyler Duffey (9-11, 6.18 ERA) against White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (8-10, 4.08 ERA). Rodon is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts vs. the Twins this season. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura announced Thursday that LHP Chris Sale will have one more start after all. The AL Cy Young Award candidate seeks his 18th victory in Sunday's series and season finale against the Twins.