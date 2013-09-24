Preview: Rays at Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays take to the road for the final six games of the regular season after winning nine of their last 12 to put destiny in their own hands. Matt Moore takes the mound for the Rays on Tuesday as they begin a three-game series at the New York Yankees, who need a sweep to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Tampa Bay, which has won four straight, is 9-7 against the Yankees while leading Cleveland by one game and Texas by two for the top spot in American League wild-card race.

The Rays will need more in the final week from leading home run and RBI producer Evan Longoria, who is 3-for-26 without an RBI in the last seven games. The Yankees have lost six of their last nine to drop four games behind Cleveland for the second wild-card position. Alex Rodriguez has struggled in the last 10 games for the Yankees with only three hits in 33 at-bats.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SunSports (Tampa Bay), WWOR (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (15-4, 3.34 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (11-12, 3.17)

Moore lost for the first time in more than three months Thursday, allowing six runs (five earned) over four innings against Texas. The 24-year-old is 2-0 against the Yankees this season in four starts with a 3.55 ERA, but surrendered five runs over five innings in his last outing against them July 28. Alfonso Soriano is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Moore, who is 4-2 lifetime against New York with a 4.24 ERA.

Kuroda is 0-5 with a 6.37 ERA over his last seven starts, including a loss to Tampa Bay on Aug. 23 in which he yielded seven runs in six innings. However, the 38-year-old from Japan has been a much better pitcher at home with a 7-2 mark and a 1.97 ERA. Ben Zobrist is 5-for-10 with a pair of homers against Kuroda, who is 2-2 in four career outings with a 7.23 ERA versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Wil Myers is among eight visiting rookies to hit three or more homers at the new or old Yankee Stadium.

2. New York 2B Robinson Cano has 24 career homers against the Rays, second most behind Baltimore (28).

3. Tampa Bay CF Desmond Jennings missed Monday’s game with a strained left hamstring and will likely miss a few more days.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rays 4