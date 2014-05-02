Preview: Rays at Yankees

David Price excels on the road against American League East rivals and looks to add to that lore when the Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game series in New York on Friday against the first-place Yankees. Price, who is 22-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 36 road starts against AL East squads, is looking to avenge a poor home start against New York on April 17. The Tampa Bay ace gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings as the Yankees rolled to a 10-2 victory.

The teams split four games in mid-April, with Tampa Bay winning twice by a cumulative score of 27-6 and New York outscoring the Rays 15-3 in its victories. The Rays enter on a high note after sweeping a doubleheader at Boston on Thursday, with Yunel Escobar hammering a decisive homer in the ninth inning of the nightcap. The Yankees suffered a two-game home sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, scoring just five runs in the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (3-2, 4.75 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (0-0, 6.59)

Price has given up six earned runs in two of his last three starts while tossing a complete game in the middle outing. He hasn’t walked more than one batter in any of his six starts and has 47 strikeouts against five free passes in 41 2/3 innings. Price is 9-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 22 career appearances (21 starts) against the Yankees.

Nuno scattered three hits over five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on April 20 but wasn’t involved in the decision. He gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 frames versus the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing and again received a no-decision. Nuno is 0-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two career starts against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his 11th career leadoff homer – and first since joining New York – in Thursday’s loss.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria is 3-for-24 over the last six games but went 7-for-15 in last month’s series against New York.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter is batting .302 with two homers in 43 career at-bats against Price, while 1B Mark Teixeira (.222) has three blasts in 45 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Yankees 3