Preview: Rays at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka is living up to his hefty contract five starts into his major-league career and will be asked to stop a three-game losing streak when the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Tanaka, who signed a seven-year, $155 million contract with New York, has emerged as the team’s ace even though he’s not pleased with his performance. “I‘m not satisfied with how I’ve pitched,” Tanaka said. “All I‘m trying to do is get out there and get victories for my team.”

New York will be looking for a quality effort from Tanaka after burning its bullpen and trotting out eight pitchers in Friday’s 10-5, 14-inning loss. The Rays are in more dire shape in the fresh-arms department after playing a doubleheader in Boston on Thursday, but they cranked out 20 hits and prevailed despite blowing leads in the eighth and ninth innings. Evan Longoria and Wil Myers were among five players to collect three hits apiece as Tampa Bay won for the eight time in its last 11 at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 6.85 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (3-0, 2.27)

Odorizzi turned in a sparking effort in his season debut, blanking Texas on three hits over six innings, but he quickly regressed in his four subsequent starts. The 24-year-old Illinois native has failed to go past five innings in his last four turns and has surrendered 18 runs on 28 hits over 17 2/3 innings in that span. He lasted 4 1/3 innings in a loss at the Chicago White Sox last time out, giving up four runs on eight hits.

Tanaka failed to get through seven innings for the first time in his first five starts, but he still notched a season-high 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Japanese standout has yielded only nine earned runs, most of them via the long ball - Tanaka has been taken deep five times, including three blasts in his last two starts. Tanaka is holding opposing batters to a .182 average in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tanaka’s 46 strikeouts are the third-highest total of any pitcher in his first five starts, behind only Herb Score (50) and Stephen Strasburg (46).

2. Longoria is 10-for-21 in five games against the Yankees this season.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira has homered in three of his past four games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Rays 2