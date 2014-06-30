Preview: Rays at Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays still sit in last place in the American League East but are proving to be a dangerous opponent. The Rays kept the Baltimore Orioles from advancing in the standings and will attempt to do the same when they visit the New York Yankees for the start of a three-game series on Monday. Tampa Bay took three of four from the Orioles and is attempting to make one last run at getting back into the race before the All-Star break.

The Yankees dropped the final two of a three-game set to the rival Boston Red Sox over the weekend and are losers of six of their last eight contests. New York pitching surrendered 12 hits in Sunday’s 8-5 setback and is going up against a Rays offense that pounded out 12 runs against the Orioles on Sunday. The Yankees staff is allowing an average of 6.5 runs in the last six losses and they needed to burn through five relievers on Sunday, including two innings from top setup man Dellin Betances.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-5, 3.29 ERA) vs. Yankees RH David Phelps (3-4, 4.35)

Archer had not allowed more than two earned runs in seven straight starts before being knocked around for five runs – four earned – on seven hits in as many innings in a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The loss marked only the third time this season that the 25-year-old lasted at least seven innings. Archer has always been strong against New York, going 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in four starts.

Phelps was rocked for six runs on eight hits in five innings at Toronto on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision. The Notre Dame product had yielded a total of two earned runs over 13 2/3 innings in his previous two outings. Phelps last faced Tampa Bay on June 21, 2013, when he surrendered two runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (knee) will throw a bullpen session prior to the game before deciding on his next rehab start.

2. Tampa Bay OF Matt Joyce went 5-for-6 with a pair of home runs as the Rays slugged out 11 extra-base hits on Sunday.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter is 5-for-11 since turning 40 on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Yankees 2