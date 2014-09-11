Preview: Rays at Yankees

The New York Yankees are hanging onto their wild card hopes but are dealing with an overworked bullpen and an offense that struggles to produce consistently. The Yankees will look for some length out of starter Michael Pineda when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. New York got only one out from its starter on Wednesday before battling back from a 4-0 deficit to grab an 8-5 victory.

The Rays are well out of the race but are proving to be a tough opponent for teams in contention with three wins in the last five games against first-place Baltimore and the Yankees. Tampa Bay hosts New York next week, but has been better on the road (37-34) where it will play 10 of its 16 remaining games. The Yankees are 4 1/2 games behind Detroit in the race for the second American League wild card spot, but have two teams sitting in between themselves and the Tigers.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (9-7, 2.83 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-4, 1.80)

Cobb allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last 11 starts and held Baltimore scoreless while scattering six hits over seven innings on Friday. The 26-year-old notched at least six strikeouts in each of the last six outings. Cobb last faced New York on Aug. 15 and tossed 7 1/3 scoreless frames, yielding six hits and striking out eight.

Pineda has been just as impressive, surrendering two or fewer runs in each of his nine starts in 2014. The Dominican Republic native went a season-high seven innings against Kansas City on Friday, but allowed an unearned run on three hits to come out on the wrong end of a 1-0 final. Pineda, who has issued a total of four walks in 50 innings this season, is 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA in four home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF-DH Carlos Beltran (elbow) was a late scratch on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney is 9-for-13 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in the last three games.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter is 0-for-8 in the series and does not have a multi-hit game since Aug. 26, dropping his average to .256.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Yankees 2