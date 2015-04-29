Preview: Rays at Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka will be placed on the disabled list instead of taking his scheduled start for the New York Yankees Wednesday when they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Tanaka, who was dazzling in his last two outings, developed tendinitis in his right wrist and an MRI revealed a mild right forearm strain which could force him to miss at least a month.

Tanaka, who suffered a partially torn UCL last season, shut the Rays out over seven innings on April 18 and Michael Pineda gets the start in his place Wednesday. The Yankees have won 10 of their last 12 - including 5-0 versus the Rays - after a 4-2 victory on Tuesday. The Rays came to New York with a five-game winning streak but are 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and have left 16 runners on base in the series. Drew Smyly makes his second start of the season for the Rays after recovering from shoulder tendinitis.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-0, 3.86)

Smyly fell victim to a pitch count in his season debut last Friday, getting removed after 79 pitches and 4 2/3 innings against Toronto. The 25-year-old Arkansas native, who was 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA after being acquired from Detroit last year, allowed two runs and four hits to go along with five strikeouts and no walks to start 2015. Brett Gardner is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts against Smyly, who is 1-0 with a 1.45 ERA all time versus the Yankees.

Pineda is expected to move up a day to face the Rays for the second time this month after limiting them to three runs over 5 2/3 innings on April 19 for his second of three straight wins. The 6-7 Dominican, who has had his own injury problems over the last few seasons, has struck out 27 over 25 2/3 innings overall in 2015. Steven Souza Jr. is 3-for-3 with a homer versus Pineda, who is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA in five career starts against Tampa Bay.

WALK OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria went 13-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak before going 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

2. New York C Brian McCann, who knocked in three runs Tuesday, is 7-for-15 with a homer and six RBIs versus the Rays this season.

3. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney had two hits Tuesday and is 39-for-93 lifetime (.419) at the new Yankee Stadium.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 2