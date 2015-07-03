Preview: Rays at Yankees

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays sure aren’t playing like contenders, although both clubs remain in the thick of the race in the American League East. The division rivals look to put an end to their troubles at the other’s expense when they open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

New York salvaged the finale of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels for just its fourth win in 11 outings. Brett Gardner is on a tear of late, going 18-for-39 (.462) with nine runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak and is 7-for-18 (.389) in his career versus Friday starter Chris Archer. While the Yankees are tied with Baltimore atop the AL East, the Rays find themselves one game back after being swept in a four-game series by Cleveland for their ninth loss in 11 outings. Tampa Bay and New York each could receive a boost to their lineups as James Loney (fractured left finger) and Jacoby Ellsbury (knee) are possible to return following their respective five- and six-week absences.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (9-5, 2.31 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (4-3, 3.88)

Archer suffered his first loss since May 7 on Sunday after allowing five runs on as many hits - including a career-high three homers - in six innings of a 5-3 setback to Boston. The 26-year-old sports a 5-0 career mark versus the Yankees with a 2.02 ERA and 0.82 WHIP while limiting the club to a .199 batting average. Archer fared well in his last meeting with New York, but walked away with a no-decision despite yielding two runs on seven hits in as many innings.

Staked to an early six-run lead, Tanaka struggled mightily and allowed a career-high three homers for the second straight start before walking away with a no-decision against Houston on Saturday. The 26-year-old Japanese star looks to rebound versus Tampa Bay, against which he improved to 2-0 in his career after scattering two hits and striking out eight in seven innings of a 9-0 rout on April 18. Asdrubal Cabrera (0-for-6) and Evan Longoria (0-for-5) have yet to find any success in their careers against Tanaka.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 3B Chase Headley collected three hits in the finale versus Los Angeles after going 2-for-22 in his previous six contests.

2. Tampa Bay, which opens a seven-game road trip on Friday, is 21-12 away from Tropicana Field.

3. Yankees veteran OF Carlos Beltran is considered day-to-day as he nurses a ribcage injury.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Rays 2