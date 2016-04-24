Preview: Rays at Yankees

The New York Yankees were mired in an ugly slump but have managed to turn things around at the expense of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees rebounded from a 1-7 slide by winning the first two games against visiting Tampa Bay and will go for a series sweep against their American League East rival on Sunday afternoon.

New York squeezed out a 3-2 victory in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon as Brett Gardner delivered a two-out, walk-off homer in the ninth inning. Gardner also plated the tying run with an infield single as part of a three-hit day to improve to 11-for-25 in his last seven games. Corey Dickerson is 6-for-14 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past four games for the Rays, who are 2-3 on their six-game trek. Left-hander Drew Smyly, still seeking his first win despite striking out 22 in his last two starts, opposes Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda in the series finale.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-2, 2.91 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (1-1, 5.29)

Smyly turned in one of the more dominant performances of the season and still couldn’t come away with the victory despite striking out 11 and permitting one hit in eight scoreless innings at Boston on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Arkansas native also fanned 11 in his previous turn, a 4-1 loss versus Cleveland in which he gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits over seven innings. He is 1-0 with a 1.82 ERA in six appearances (three starts) versus New York.

Although not as overpowering as Smyly, Pineda also deserved a better fate after turning in consecutive quality starts in which he permitted two earned runs over six innings. Ironically, the 27-year-old’s lone victory came in a rocky season debut when he surrendered three homers and six runs over five innings. Pineda has a strong record against Tampa Bay, going 2-1 rwith a 2.70 ERA in seven starts, while holding Evan Longoria to two hits in 20 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees OF Aaron Hicks received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder and will be shut down for four or five days.

2. Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier is riding a five-game hitting streak after going hitless in his previous eight contests.

3. Yankees RHP Branden Pinder has a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament and must decide between rehab and Tommy John surgery.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Yankees 3