Preview: Rays at Yankees

Alex Rodriguez is scheduled to play his final game in pinstripes on Friday, when the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of their three-game series. Rodriguez, who has belted 696 homers among 3,114 hits and recorded 2,085 RBIs, will be released after the contest and perhaps put an end to a frustrating season in which the three-time American League MVP is batting .199 in 64 games.

“I’m focusing on, this is it,” Rodriguez told ESPN.com regarding speculation he might sign with another team. “I’m not looking beyond that. I value pinstripes. I value this organization. To me, this is it.” Rodriguez went 0-for-4 with an RBI in New York’s 4-2 triumph over Boston on Thursday – its third win in four contests to move within 3 ½ games of the Red Sox for the second AL wild-card spot. The last-place Rays, who have taken five of nine from the Yankees this season, come in after dropping two of three games at Toronto. Chris Archer, who gave up one earned run over eight innings of a loss to New York earlier this season, gets the start for Tampa Bay while veteran CC Sabathia goes for the Yankees.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FOX, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (6-15, 4.26 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (6-9, 4.18)

Archer has pitched better since the All-Star break, going 2-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings in five starts. The 2015 All-Star has suffered the most losses in the majors but is among the AL leaders with 168 strikeouts in 143 2/3 total frames. Jacoby Ellsbury (18-for-28, one homer) has punished Archer, who is 5-3 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 career starts against New York – 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA at Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia has registered just one quality start in his last nine outings - going 1-5 in that stretch - and is 1-6 with a 4.82 ERA in nine home starts in 2016. The 36-year-old gave up three runs over 4 2/3 frames of a no-decision against Tampa Bay on April 22 and is 13-14 with a 3.77 ERA in 39 starts versus the Rays. Evan Longoria (26-for-67, six homers, 14 RBIs) and Logan Forsythe (8-for-18, two homers) give Sabathia trouble.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay SS Matt Duffy (Achilles), who was acquired from San Francisco at the trade deadline, could make his debut for the Rays on Friday.

2. Rodriguez has belted 56 homers and is batting .267 in 230 games against the Rays - 2-for-15 with two blasts versus Archer.

3. Tampa Bay 1B-SS Brad Miller (12-for-33, three homers, nine RBIs) and 2B Forsythe (16-for-38, three homers) each have hit safely in eight of their last nine games.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Yankees 3