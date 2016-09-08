Preview: Rays at Yankees

The New York Yankees are making a spirited push toward a postseason spot in the American League and may be playing their way back into contention for the AL East. The Yankees will try to extend their winning streak to five and move a season-high nine games over .500 when they host the last-pace Tampa Bay Rays in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

New York is in fourth place in the East but is only 4 1/2 games behind first-place Boston after knocking the Toronto Blue Jays out of sole possession of first place with a three-game sweep to begin the homestand. Wednesday's 2-0 win behind the young pitching combination of Bryan Mitchell and Luis Severino pushed the Yankees within 2 1/2 games of the second AL wild card and provided another glimpse of what promises to be a very bright future for the organization. The Rays are the only AL East team not involved in a postseason race but did New York a favor with a 7-6 win on Wednesday over the Baltimore Orioles, who are holding onto the second AL wild card. Tampa Bay will play a role in determining the AL East winner on the 11-game road trip that starts on Thursday and lasts 11 games while winding through New York, Toronto and Baltimore.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (8-12, 4.20)

Cobb made his first start since Sept. 2014 on Friday and went five innings against Toronto, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out seven. The Massachusetts native spent more than a year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and was limited to 84 pitches against the Blue Jays. Cobb is 5-2 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 career starts against New York.

Sabathia is hoping for some run support after coming out on the wrong end of a shutout in each of his last two outings. The burly veteran allowed a total of four earned runs in 12 2/3 innings in those two starts and posted a quality start in each of his last three turns. Sabathia scattered three runs over six innings to earn a win over Tampa Bay on Aug. 12 while striking out seven and walking three.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees rookie RF Aaron Judge is 4-for-44 with 28 strikeouts in the last 15 games.

2. Tampa Bay SS/3B Matt Duffy will undergo season-ending surgery on his foot this weekend.

3. New York's Starlin Castro became the fourth 2B in team history (Joe Gordon, Alfonso Soriano, Robinson Cano) to reach 20 home runs in a season with a solo blast on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Yankees 2