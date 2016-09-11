Preview: Rays at Yankees

Rookie Gary Sanchez and Jacoby Ellsbury have been flexing their muscle at the plate as the New York Yankees continue their startling transformation from sellers at the trade deadline to unexpected postseason contenders. The duo looks to keep swinging for the fences on Sunday afternoon as the Yankees vie for a season-high eighth straight win and a four-game sweep of the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Sanchez had been kept in the park in September until the 23-year-old Dominican launched a solo homer in both Friday's 7-5 victory and a 5-1 triumph the following day. Ellsbury added a two-run shot on Saturday to improve to 9-for-21 with five RBIs and six runs scored in his last six games and is 4-for-7 versus Sunday starter Matt Andriese. While the Yankees are skyrocketing up the standings and reside a game behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot in the American League, Tampa Bay has dropped six of seven to highlight another lull in an otherwise forgettable season. Kevin Kiermaier sat out on Saturday after starting the Rays' previous 18 contests, but enters Sunday's contest riding a career-high 13-game hitting streak and is 9-for-13 with three homers, five RBIs and four runs scored in his last three tilts.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (6-7, 4.58 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (4-0, 4.07 ERA)

Andriese fell to 0-5 in his last six starts after being blitzed for 14 runs over his last two outings, including all seven in five innings in a 7-3 setback to Baltimore on Monday. The 27-year-old has been taken deep 10 times in his last six contests, with four coming in an 8-4 loss to the Yankees on Aug. 13. Andriese owns an 0-2 mark with a bloated 7.53 ERA while allowing New York to bat an impressive .362 against him in four career encounters.

Cessa recorded his second straight no-decision on Tuesday despite yielding two runs on six hits in five 5 1/3 innings against Toronto. The 24-year-old was taken deep in that contest and has allowed 10 homers in 42 innings. Cessa owns a 2-0 mark with a 3.09 ERA in his first four starts, but was taken to task for five runs on as many hits in three frames against Tampa Bay on Aug. 14.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York SS Didi Gregorius is 1-for-12 in the series and 9-for-53 versus Tampa Bay this season.

2. Rays 3B Evan Longoria is 6-for-41 with 11 strikeouts in his last 10 games.

3. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe is 4-for-12 in the series and 13-for-49 against New York this season.

PREDICTION: Yankees 2, Rays 1