Slugger Aaron Judge must become a major part of the offense if the New York Yankees are to contend in the American League East and he has been productive the last two days with a pair of homers and three RBIs. Judge looks to stay hot when the Yankees go after their third straight win Wednesday afternoon against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the middle contest of a three-game set.

“It is important (Judge) continues to contribute,” New York manager Joe Girardi told reporters. “Being a young hitter is difficult at times. … Any time you are able to contribute, and he has contributed pretty big the last two days, I think it helps you relax a bit.” Judge was especially needed with fellow young hitters Gary Sanchez (biceps) and Greg Bird (ankle, illness) out the last few games, and the Yankees hope to keep it going with the bats when they send rookie Jordan Montgomery to the mound for his major-league debut against Blake Snell. The Rays saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Monday while managing only two hits in an 8-1 setback as they began the road schedule. First baseman Logan Morrison homered for Tampa Bay’s only run and is 9-for-27 with six RBIs in the early going.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (NR)

Snell completed 6 2/3 innings and walked five in his season debut, but one mistake got him in major trouble when he served up a grand slam to Kendrys Morales in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. The 24-year-old Seattle native allowed five runs (four earned) and three hits against the Blue Jays after going 6-8 with a 3.54 ERA in his rookie season in 2016. Jacoby Ellsbury is 3-for-9 with two walks against Snell, who went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts against the Yankees last year.

Montgomery won the fifth starter role with a solid spring training performance, striking out 17 and posting a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings of work. The 6-6, 225-pound South Carolina product and former fourth-round draft pick in 2014 went 14-5 with a 2.13 ERA in 25 starts at Triple-A and Double A last season. The Yankees decided to move Luis Severino back a day to give Montgomery the start after the 24-year-old pitched five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with Class A Tampa as a tune-up.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. shares the team lead in RBIs with six and is 10-for-27 overall.

2. New York DH Matt Holliday has recorded two hits in each of his last three starts.

3. Rays 3B Evan Longoria is tied with Toronto’s Jose Bautista for the most homers (33) against the Yankees among active players.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 3