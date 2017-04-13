Preview: Rays at Yankees

The New York Yankees go for a three-game sweep in their opening series at home when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night. The Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit to post an 8-4 victory on Wednesday as slugging outfielder Aaron Judge belted a home run for the third consecutive game and third baseman Chase Headley continued his hot start.

Headley has recorded multiple hits in five of eight games this season after posting a pair of singles and scoring twice in Wednesday’s triumph to improve his batting average to .393. Luis Severino gets the ball for the finale on Thursday and he will oppose Tampa Bay’s fifth starter Matt Andriese, who will try to rebound from a rough season debut to help the Rays win their first road contest. The Rays posted four errors in the first two games of the series and have been outscored 16-5 while going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Corey Dickerson knocked in one of the runs for Tampa Bay and has hit safely in seven of his eight starts, pushing his batting average to .303 overall.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-0, 7.20)

Andriese needs to put together a few strong performances to keep his hold of the No. 5 starter role after allowing five runs (four earned) and seven hits against Toronto last Friday. The 27-year-old California native went 2-6 with a 6.03 ERA after the All-Star break last season and may end up in the bullpen if he cannot show some progress soon. Judge (3-for-4, homer) and Headley (3-for-9, two homers) have caused trouble for Andriese, who was 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA versus New York last year.

Severino kept his team in the game during his first start of the season, but is still searching for the form he displayed in 2015 when he was 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts as a rookie. The 23-year-old Dominican allowed four runs and six hits with six strikeouts and a walk over five innings in a 6-5 loss to Baltimore last Friday. Dickerson is 2-for-2 with a homer and Steven Souza Jr. is 3-for-6 versus Severino, who is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA in seven appearances (three starts) against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay INF Rickie Weeks belted his first homer for the team Wednesday, but left the game with a shoulder bruise.

2. New York OF Brett Gardner, who collided with Weeks at first base and suffered a bruised jaw along with a strained neck, will likely sit out Thursday.

3. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria scored twice Tuesday and leads all active players with 101 RBIs versus the Yankees.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rays 4