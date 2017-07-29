Preview: Rays at Yankees

Brett Gardner looks to continue adding to his career-best power numbers when the New York Yankees host the stumbling Tampa Bay Rays for the third of a four-game series Saturday afternoon. Gardner extended his hitting streak to 10 games while homering for the second straight night in Friday’s 6-1 victory over the Rays, and has already gone deep 19 times - two more than his previous career high in 2014.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius has also hit safely in 10 consecutive contests (18-for-38) for the Yankees, who took over first place in the American League East after winning their fifth straight game and seventh in eight contests Friday. New York’s Caleb Smith will go for his first major-league victory Saturday against Blake Snell, who is winless this season but owns a 2.38 ERA in five career games versus the Yankees. Tampa Bay managed just two hits Friday, including a solo blast by Lucas Duda in his debut for the club, to lose for the seventh time in its last nine outings to fall 2 ½ games out of the second AL wild-card spot. Evan Longoria saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end Friday, but the Rays' third baseman is batting .337 in July.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (0-6, 4.86 ERA) vs. Yankees LH Caleb Smith (0-1, 8.10)

Snell was stellar while allowing just one run over a career-high seven innings Monday against Baltimore, but he received no offensive support and the bullpen caused him to be charged with two more runs in the eighth. The 24-year-old Seattle native has given up six runs over 16 innings since being recalled and walked a season low-tying one in that last start. Snell yielded two unearned runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision April 12 against the Yankees.

Smith gave up four runs, five hits and one walk over 3 2/3 innings but escaped without a decision in his first career start at Seattle on Sunday as the Yankees went on to win 6-4. The 26-year-old Texan permitted two runs over three innings out of the bullpen at Minnesota in his only other major league appearance. Smith, who is a 14th-round pick, was 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA in 16 games (15 starts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison sat out Friday’s game with a bruised left heel but is not expected to be out long-term.

2. New York RF Aaron Judge belted his AL-leading 33rd homer Friday for a third blast in his last six contests.

3. The Rays acquired RHP Steve Cishek from Seattle in exchange for RHP Erasmo Ramirez on Friday. Cishek is expected to be available Saturday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Yankees 4