Yankees 9, Rays 3: Red-hot Mark Teixeira homered for the fourth time in five games and drove in three runs to help rookie Masahiro Tanaka remain unbeaten as host New York halted a three-game skid.

Tanaka (4-0) overcame a wobbly beginning to go seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits with a season-low five strikeouts to remain undefeated in his last 40 regular-season starts (32-0) dating to his time in Japan. Jacoby Ellsbury had his major league-leading sixth three-hit game and an RBI and Brett Gardner had two hits and two RBIs as the Yankees erased a three-run deficit to halt Tampa Bay’s three-game winning streak.

Desmond Jennings homered for the third straight game, Wil Myers added a solo shot and James Loney had three hits for the Rays, who won Friday’s series opener 10-5 in 14 innings. Josh Lueke (0-2) allowed three runs in two innings in relief of Jake Odorizzi, who up three runs on five hits in four-plus frames.

Tampa Bay built a 3-0 lead as Jennings homered in the first, Ryan Hanigan delivered an RBI single in the second and Myers went deep off Tanaka to lead off the fourth. The Yankees answered with a pair in the bottom of the inning as Teixeira followed a single by Ellsbury with a monster shot into the second deck in right field - his fifth homer in eight games.

Ichiro Suzuki doubled to lead off the fifth and scored the tying run on Ellsbury’s opposite-field ground-rule double before Kelly Johnson gave New York its first lead with a solo shot to right field off Lueke to lead off the sixth. Three straight singles - the last by Teixeira - pushed across another run in the seventh before Alfonso Soriano made it 6-3 with a sacrifice fly two batters later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Myers’ homer was his sixth in 18 games against the Yankees and he also has hit safely in all 11 of his games in the Bronx, tying Steve Kemp for the longest streak to begin his career at Yankee Stadium. ... Tanaka continued to struggle in the early innings with eight of his 13 runs allowed this season coming in the first two frames. ... The Yankees called up RHP Alfredo Aceves from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Chris Leroux - who allowed five runs in the 14th inning Friday night - for assignment. ... Loney extended his hitting streak to five straight overall and 12 in a row at Yankee Stadium.