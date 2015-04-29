Rays 3, Yankees 2 (13)

NEW YORK -- First baseman James Loney singled with two outs in the top of the 13th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Rays had two on when right fielder Steven Souza Jr. drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a groundout that preceded an intentional walk to third baseman Evan Longoria. Six pitches later, the Rays led when Loney slapped a soft single off Chasen Shreve (1-1) to short right field out of second baseman Stephen Drew’s range.

Loney’s hit continued his dominance at Yankee Stadium. After driving in the go-ahead run, he has a .418 average (41-for-98) in New York. It also gave the Rays their first win in six meetings with the Yankees this year and their fourth hit in 43 at-bats during those games.

Brandon Gomes (1-1) worked out of trouble in two innings for the win and Ernesto Frieri escaped a jam for his second save.

Gomes stranded two in the 12th and also struck out designated Alex Rodriguez with a runner on in the 11th. Frieri gave up a one-out single to left fielder Chris Young but retired Rodriguez on a double play for the final outs.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run triple for Tampa Bay, which had not been swept in New York since September 2009.

Before the game reached extra innings, the Yankees scored on solo home runs by third baseman Chase Headley and Young.

New York’s Michael Pineda allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was originally slated to start Friday in Boston but was moved up when the Yankees discovered Masahiro Tanaka was injured.

Tampa Bay left-hander Drew Smyly allowed two runs and four hits in six innings during his second start of the season after a DL stint for shoulder tendinitis. He also fanned 10 for his third career double-digit strikeout game.

The Rays put together three straight two-out hits in the fourth inning and went ahead when Kiermaier ended a nine-pitch at-bat with a triple to right-center field that scored Loney and second baseman Logan Forsythe.

New York got a run back in the fifth when Headley led off with his third home run of the season.

An inning later, Young forged a 2-2 tie with his fifth home run of the year.

NOTES: The Yankees officially placed RHP Masahiro Tanaka on the 15-day disabled list with right wrist tendinitis and a strained right forearm. They recalled INF Gregorio Petit, less than 24 hours after optioning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Manager Joe Girardi was asked 19 questions related to Tanaka in his pregame media session and reiterated that he and pitching coach Larry Rothchild didn’t see anything wrong before Tuesday. ... The Rays placed RHP Kirby Yates on the major league disabled list with a right pectoral strain even though he was optioned to Triple-A Durham on April 17. Yates is the 13th Rays player to land on the DL this month, and in the past 20 years, the only team to have that many players on the disabled list in April were the 2014 Texas Rangers. ... Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings missed his fourth straight game with left knee soreness and is day to day.