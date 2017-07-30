Rays halt Yankees' 6-game winning streak

NEW YORK -- Jacob Faria and five relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Tampa Bay Rays salvaged the finale of their four-game series with the New York Yankees and held on for a 5-3 victory Sunday afternoon.

Faria did not qualify for the win after allowing three runs and three hits in four-plus innings. He was lifted after opening the fifth with consecutive walks to Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier.

Sergio Romo struck out Aaron Judge and retired Matt Holliday before Dan Jennings finished the inning. Jennings put two on with one out in the sixth and Steve Cishek (2-1) loaded the bases before getting the final two outs.

Cishek then struck out Aaron Judge, then pitched a clean seventh and was awarded the win by the official scorer.

Tommy Hunter breezed through a perfect eighth and, Alex Colome retired Judge and Matt Holliday, who both represented the winning run in the ninth for his 30th save in 35 opportunities.

Tampa Bay's bullpen came through after Corey Dickerson hit a two-run single and Wilson Ramos hit an RBI single in the third. Steven Souza Jr. added insurance with an RBI double in the seventh.

Ronald Torreyes drove in a career-high three runs with a two-run homer and a double as the Yankees saw their six-game winning streak stopped.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-6) produced his shortest start of his rookie season, allowing four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead five batters in on Trevor Plouffe's single but the Yankees went ahead 2-1 when Torreyes homered into the left field seats in the second.

Tampa Bay then took a 4-2 lead on a two-run single by Dickerson and a run-scoring single by Ramos.

New York made it a one-run game when Torreyes doubled to deep left field after Todd Frazier walked in the fourth.

NOTES: LHP Jamie Garcia was acquired from the Minnesota Twins, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said their new acquisition would likely make his debut Thursday in Cleveland. ... Rays 1B Logan Morrison (bruised left heel) was not in the starting lineup for a third straight game, though manager Kevin Cash said Morrison was feeling better. Morrison struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh on a close pitch he emphatically disagreed with. ... Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier, who is recovering from a fractured right hip, was scratched from a rehab game on Saturday due to back tightness. ... New York C Austin Romine exited after the sixth inning with a bruised left hand and X-rays were negative. Romine was injured when he was hit on the left hand by RHP Steve Cishek.