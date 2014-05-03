Five-run 14th lifts Rays past Yankees

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Rays did not have the energy early Saturday morning to ponder whether or not their latest dramatic extra-inning win will match the impact of the first such victory in Joe Maddon’s managerial tenure.

All the energy the Rays had in the aftermath of a 10-5, 14-inning win over the New York Yankees would be expelled finding their hotel room pillows.

“We need some sleep,” winning pitcher Heath Bell said with a laugh after the Rays scored five runs in the top of the 14th to outlast the New York Yankees 10-5 at Yankee Stadium. “As you can see, everybody’s busting out of here.”

The Rays wasted no time heading back to their midtown hotel, but they boarded the buses as exhilarated as they were exhausted after winning their third game in two cities in a matter of 36 hours.

While the Rays’ doubleheader sweep of the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday was eventful -- because of a little-known provision in the collective bargaining agreement, the Red Sox were able to schedule the doubleheader, which was necessitated by a Wednesday rainout, without the Rays’ permission -- it was a mere warm-up act compared with the zaniness that unfolded during the final half of a surreal five-hour, 49-minute marathon.

Tampa Bay left-hander David Price left with a 4-2 lead, which evaporated in a span of three pitches in the eighth after right-hander Joel Peralta surrendered back-to-back solo homers to Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira and left fielder Alfonso Soriano.

Tampa Bay took the lead in the top of the ninth on an RBI single by Evan Longoria, but the Yankees forced extra innings on a two-out RBI single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who was promptly picked off first base. Ellsbury was originally ruled safe but called out upon instant replay.

The Yankees left runners at second and third in the 12th, when Ellsbury was thrown out at home to end a rundown-filled double play that went 4-3-6-3-4-3-4-5-2.

The Rays had three singles in the top of the 13th but did not score thanks to a double play in which designated hitter Matt Joyce was originally called safe at first. But Yankees manager Joe Girardi requested a review and Joyce was called out. Maddon was then ejected for arguing the overturn.

The Yankees had runners at second and third with one out in the 13th after a botched rundown allowed second baseman Brian Roberts to take second. But pinch-hitter Brett Gardner grounded out -- the putout went 3-9 -- and two batters later, shortstop Derek Jeter capped the first 0-for-7 night of his career by grounding out.

In the 14th, the Rays -- who had stranded two baserunners in five of the previous 10 innings -- batted around and scored on RBI hits by Myers, first baseman Sean Rodriguez, left fielder Brandon Guyer, shortstop Yunel Escobar and catcher Ryan Hanigan. Guyer and Hanigan did not enter the game until extra innings and Rodriguez played the first 12 innings in left field.

“It’s crazy,” Myers said. “It’s awesome. Awesome. Awesome.”

Maddon said the win -- and the five-run 14th in particular -- reminded him of the Rays’ 8-3, 13-inning victory over Toronto on May 8, 2008, when a grand slam by catcher Dioner Navarro fueled a five-run inning.

That win lifted the Rays to 18-16 and was viewed as one of the defining moments in a season in which Tampa Bay -- which had lost at least 91 games in each of the franchise’s first 10 seasons -- made a stunning run to the World Series.

“I had visions of ‘Navy’ dancing through my head right there,” Maddon said. “That’s what I was glomming on because there were so many unlikely things that occurred (during) that game that we were able to work through.”

Bell, the Rays’ fifth pitcher, worked 2 1/3 eventful innings. He was preceded by right-hander Brandon Gomes, who pitched two innings.

It was only the second time Bell has pitched more than two innings in 508 games dating to the start of the 2007 season and only the 12th two-inning stint for Gomes in 95 career appearances.

Maddon needed multiple innings out of both pitchers because closer Grant Balfour and set-up man Jake McGee were not available after pitching in both ends of Thursday’s doubleheader.

Myers, Longoria, Escobar, Rodriguez and first baseman James Loney all had three hits apiece for the Rays (14-16), who walked off the field winners after Rodriguez caught a pop-up by Yankees catcher Brian McCann at 12:57 AM, barely more than 12 hours before Saturday’s scheduled first pitch.

“Really hard-fought game -- played, what, how many innings was that, 14 innings, til 1 o’clock in the morning,” Maddon said. “I am so impressed with our guys and their ability to stay motivated.”

Ellsbury had four hits and a stolen base, the 250th of his career, for the Yankees (15-13), who have lost three in a row and fell a half-game behind first-place Baltimore.

McCann -- who began the game at designated hitter but ended it at catcher -- hit a two-run homer in the second while Soriano and Roberts each finished with three hits.

The Yankees ended up stranding 13 runners, including seven between the 11th and 13th.

“There’s going to be days like this, and there’s going to be times when your offense struggles,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who managed his 1,000th game in New York. “You’ve got to try to find a way to scratch some runs and win a game.”

Right-hander Chris Leroux, the Yankees’ eighth pitcher, allowed all five runs in the 14th to take the loss.

NOTES: The two teams used a combined 39 players and combined for 38 hits. ... Joe Girardi became the sixth Yankees skipper to manage at least 1,000 games for the club, after Joe McCarthy (2,348 games), Joe Torre (1,942), Casey Stengel (1,851), Miller Huggins (1,796) and Ralph Houk (1,757). ... Yankees SS Brendan Ryan, who has been out all season with a cervical spine nerve injury, had his rehab transferred to Double-A Trenton on Friday. The Yankees hope he can return during next week’s road trip. ... The second-inning double by Rays OF Sean Rodriguez gave him four extra-base hits in his last five at-bats dating to the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. He had just five hits -- four for extra bases -- in his first 30 at-bats of the season.