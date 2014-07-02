Rays’ Price fans nine in win over Yankees

NEW YORK -- David Price wanted to have his name linked to greats like Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez.

He had another concern Tuesday: getting through a humid night at Yankee Stadium.

Price did so by striking out nine over seven solid innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

Price nearly joined Ryan (six times), Johnson (five times) and Martinez (three times) as the fourth pitcher to have six consecutive double-digit strikeout games. Instead, he finished with his 10th game of the season with at least eight strikeouts, and he has 63 K’s over 46 2/3 innings since June 4.

“Absolutely, striking out hitters is tough, especially at this level,” Price said. “It would have been fun to (reach 10 again). They don’t strike out a lot, they take good pitches and they put the ball in play.”

Price allowed one run on four hits and a season-high-tying three walks on a night when the game-time temperature was 85 degrees. Three of his strikeouts ended threats in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

”I was soaking wet, my pants were, my jersey was and I took my jersey off,“ Price said. ”Sweat was flying off my arm, off my undershirt.

”It definitely makes it a little bit more tough (for me). I had a lot of situations with runners on, nobody out, runners in scoring position, and that definitely takes a little bit more out of you.

Price opened his outing by issuing a leadoff walk to left fielder Brett Gardner. He then retired nine straight before Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter started the fourth with a double. Jeter scored the tying run on a weird sequence when shortstop Ben Zobrist’s throw on a rundown hit center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury in the back.

After that, Price retired 12 of the final 16 hitters. He stranded Jeter at second in the sixth and ended his night by getting Gardner to ground out.

“He looked really good, I thought for the entire game,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “It was really warm out there. He’s in such wonderful shape.”

Price exited with a 2-1 lead, as first baseman James Loney opened the sixth with his fifth home run of the season. Loney went deep to right against New York starter Hiroki Kuroda (5-6).

After Price threw 75 of 119 pitches for strikes, left-hander Jake McGee pitched a perfect eighth. Rays closer Grant Balfour did not throw a first pitch strike to the first four batters he faced, but he worked around two walks and notched his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Tampa Bay, still in last place in the American League East, won for the 13th time in 20 games.

“I think we’re playing the best baseball of the year in the last three weeks,” Price said. “If we can get something going, hopefully something cool can happen.”

While the Rays (37-49) are on their best run of the season, the Yankees (41-41) are struggling offensively. They tied a season worst with their fourth consecutive loss and fell for the eighth time in 10 games to fall to .500 at this point in the season for the first time since 2007.

The Yankees lost to the Rays at home for the seventh time in the last eight meetings, and they wasted a strong performance by Kuroda. The right-hander allowed two runs and nine hits in eight innings but took a tough loss as New York struck out 11 times, went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.

“We got to get it done, that’s it,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “There’s not much to say. You got to find a way.”

The Rays opened the fourth inning with consecutive singles by left fielder Matt Joyce and third baseman Evan Longoria. After Loney struck out, second baseman Logan Forsythe bounced a single up the middle, scoring Joyce.

NOTES: Both teams added a pitcher to their bullpen before the game. The Yankees purchased the contract of RHP Jim Miller from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned RHP Jose Ramirez. The Rays recalled LHP Jeff Beliveau from Triple-A Durham to replace SS Yunel Escobar, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness. ... The Yankees also moved LHP CC Sabathia to the 60-day disabled list, but that is a procedural move because Sabathia (inflamed right knee) is making a rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Trenton. ... Neither team took batting practice after Monday’s game lasted four hours and 35 minutes.