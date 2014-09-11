Young helps Yankees rally past Rays

NEW YORK -- Chris Young is amazed to have the opportunity to be with the New York Yankees as they try to make a miracle playoff run. That also was Young’s reaction when he found out he was the first player to hit a home run for both the New York Mets and Yankees in the same season in 37 years.

How Young joined the Yankees is not something he is looking back on. Instead, his focus is on contributing for his new team.

Young helped the Yankees rally from an early four-run deficit with three hits, including the game-tying home run, and New York earned an 8-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

”It’s a fresh start for me,“ said Young, who was released by the Mets last month, then signed a minor league deal with the Yankees and joined them as a September call-up. ”Whatever happened in the past isn’t really on my mind. It’s about trying to come in here and hold your own and do your part to help this team as much as possible, and that’s pretty much where my mind is right now.

“It was more about just getting a chance to go to the Yankees. I think if I was in the same situation with another team and the opportunity to play with the Yankees in the position that they’re in, it’s a great story going on over here. To be a part of (Derek) Jeter’s last year and to be able to surround myself with this many great ballplayers all at one time, for me, it was an opportunity that I think is amazing to get.”

Young made his second consecutive start in left field for the injured Brett Gardner, and he saw a lot of action in the field early as the Rays had three hits in his direction while taking a four-run lead. Eventually, Young played a role in New York’s biggest comeback since a rally from four runs down against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 20, 2013.

“He was great,” Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira said of Young. “It’s fun to see Chris come in here and make a contribution. He’s a guy that’s very exciting to watch play.”

Young, who batted .205 in 88 games with the Mets, had his second three hit-game of the season and first since April 19 against the Atlanta Braves.

He singled in the third and scored on catcher Brian McCann’s two-run hit that made it a 4-3 game.

An inning later, he drove a 2-2 slider from Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi (10-12) over the left field wall for his ninth home run this season. It was his first homer since he hit a game-tying, two-run shot in the eighth inning for the Mets against the Miami Marlins on July 12.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first to hit home runs for both New York teams in the same year since Dave Kingman hit nine in Queens and four in the Bronx during the 1977 season.

“That’s amazing,” Young said. “It’s probably not the way you planned it, but I’ll take it.”

Kingman took a different route to the Bronx, joining the Yankees after being traded to the San Diego Padres, then claimed off waivers by the California Angels, who sent him to the Yankees late in the season.

Besides Young’s big night, McCann drove in three runs, hitting a solo home run in the first in addition to his two-run single in the third. Teixeira hit a tiebreaking, RBI triple in the fifth, and third baseman Chase Headley added a run-scoring single in the fifth.

The Yankees scored two insurance runs in the eighth on RBI doubles by right fielder Ichiro Suzuki and Young.

New York scored eight runs at home for the first time since Aug. 8.

The comeback would not have been possible had the Yankees’ bullpen not produced a big night. After starter Chris Capuano allowed four runs and recorded one out while facing seven hitters, five relievers combined to allow one run over the next 8 2/3 innings.

“They were really good,” Tampa Bay right fielder Wil Myers said. “Those guys came in and threw the ball well, kept the ball down and stayed away from the big inning.”

Preston Claiborne (3-0) pitched two innings for the win. Dellin Betances recorded four outs, stranding two in the seventh. Esmil Rogers allowed third baseman Evan Longoria’s 20th home run but recorded the final out.

Myers had an RBI double while first baseman James Loney and shortstop Yunel Escobar added RBI singles for the Rays, who lost for the second time in their past 11 visits to New York.

Odorizzi lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks.

“I just didn’t see that real assertive, here I go in the zone, try to hit it kind of game from him,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “Slider I don’t think was a really pertinent pitch today. The split was off a little bit also. I just think that he pitches off his fastball, and when he’s assertive with his fastball, it normally goes well for him.”

NOTES: New York was without LF Brett Gardner (abdominal strain) and INF/OF Martin Prado (hamstring). The Yankees hope to have both in a few days, but manager Joe Girardi said Prado’s injury is the type that would require a disabled-list stint if it came earlier in the season. ... New York DH Carlos Beltran was a late scratch because of right elbow soreness. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw a bullpen session Friday in Baltimore and then a simulated game at the team’s spring training complex in Tampa. ... Although he is shut down for the season because of an innings limit, Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly will continue with his usual routine that includes throwing side sessions. ... The Rays announced that RHP Nathan Karns will start Friday instead of Smyly.