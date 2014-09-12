Young breaks up no-no, powers Yanks past Rays

NEW YORK -- First Chris Young broke up a no-hit bid and then he found himself getting mobbed at home plate.

It was just how the New York Yankees planned out their biggest win of the season.

Two innings after breaking up Alex Cobb’s no-hit bid, Young delivered a dramatic three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Yankees pulled off a stunning comeback in a 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

“To be able to come into that situation, it felt really good to do that for the team,” Young said.

Young came through twice with a double that knocked out Cobb after 102 pitches and scoring on pinch hitter Martin Prado’s two-run home run against Brad Boxberger. Then with runners at second and third, Young put a charge into an 0-1 fastball from Tampa Bay closer Jake McGee (4-2), looked at the fly ball carry over the left field wall, trotted around the bases and was mobbed by teammates once he crossed the plate.

“It was amazing,” Young said. “You feel like you’re floating on a cloud. I don’t even remember to be honest with you. All you remember is hitting the ball.”

Young’s second straight big performance filling in for the injured Brett Gardner helped the Yankees rally from four-run deficits two nights in a row. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time since July 30-31, 2005, against the Los Angeles Angels, they pulled it off.

“He’s done an awful lot,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “We said he was a talented player. He just had a rough year this year. He had power and some things that he can do. He’s played extremely well but that’s a huge hit for us.”

Young would not have been in position to produce his sixth career walk-off home run and first since Aug. 11, 2011, had Chase Headley and Ichiro Suzuki not reached.

Headley reached in scary fashion by taking a fastball to the chin that dropped him to the ground. After being attended to by trainer Steve Donahue and team doctor Chris Ahmad, Headley was helped off and headed for a facial X-ray. Suzuki then followed with a double to left field, giving the Yankees three chances for the win.

Young’s hit and the comeback from nearly being no-hit capped a 5-4 homestand that featured two walk-off wins and two shutout losses. It also moved the Yankees (75-69) to within four games of the idle Detroit Tigers with eight of their remaining 18 games coming against the first-place Baltimore Orioles.

Rich Hill, who replaced Michael Pineda, was one of four Yankee relievers that did not allow a run as he recorded the final two outs of the eighth. Shawn Kelley (3-5) recorded two ground ball outs in the ninth for the win.

Before the dramatics, Cobb didn’t miss his spots and rarely made any mistakes in having the longest no-hit bid against the Yankees since Brandon Morrow came within four outs for the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 5, 2008.

“I‘m thinking about it from the second I take the ball honestly,” Cobb said. “It’s always something I try to do.”

Cobb allowed one baserunner through six before running into trouble in the seventh following consecutive one-out walks to catcher Brian McCann and first baseman Mark Teixeira. After falling behind Headley on a 2-0 count, he got a close check-swing for the strikeout before Suzuki fouled out.

Cobb began the eighth by retiring second baseman Stephen Drew but he lost his chance at joining Matt Garza as the second Rays pitcher to throw a no-hitter when Young lined a 0-1 pitch to center field for a double.

Cobb had a four-run lead thanks to shortstop Yunel Escobar, who had his first career multi home run game. Escobar ended a 56-game drought with a three-run with two outs in the fourth and then made it 4-0 with a solo shot to start the seventh.

Cobb wound up allowing one run and one out in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out four, walked two, threw 66 of 102 pitches for strikes and allowed two earned runs or less for the 12th consecutive start. Had he been able to finish it off, it would have been the eighth time the Yankees were no-hit and first time since six Houston Astros combined on a no-hitter on June 11, 2003, at Yankee Stadium.

NOTES: New York LF Brett Gardner missed his fifth straight game with an abdominal strain. Manager Joe Girardi said Gardner was feeling better and hoped to return sometime this weekend in Baltimore. ... INF-OF Martin Prado (hamstring) sat out for the sixth time in eight games and remains day-to-day for the Yankees. ... New York DH Carlos Beltran sat out a second straight game with right elbow soreness and there was no further update. ... Jared Sandberg, who played third base in that game, is the Rays’ manager at Class A Charlotte and is an extra coach on the trip. ... Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is the fourth third baseman to have at least six seasons with 20 home runs.