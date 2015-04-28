Bullpen boosts Yankees past Rays

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is reluctant to name a true closer so far this season, using right-hander Dellin Betances and left-hander Andrew Miller in that role to much success.

In a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium, the duo helped preserve a win for fellow reliever Justin Wilson that allowed the Yankees to move into sole possession of first place in the American League East.

New York (12-8) moved a game in front of Tampa Bay (11-9) and the Boston Red Sox (11-9) for the division lead. The Yankees, who play their next 16 games against AL East foes, are 9-2 in their past 11 games.

The Rays saw their season-best, five-game winning streak end.

Wilson (1-0) threw one scoreless inning in relief of starter Adam Warren, who gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings. Rays reliever Brandon Gomes (0-1) gave up two runs in the sixth inning.

The 6-foot-8 Betances pitched a perfect eighth, recording two strikeouts, and the 6-foot-7 Miller worked the ninth for his eighth save in as many chances.

”(Betances and Miller) give me a lot of options, and it’s working the way we’re doing it,“ Girardi said. ”I‘m sure at one point one of them may be down and the other guy might have to do something else.

“Maybe I want to give one of them a day off, but I still believe they’re really interchangeable.”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash wished one of those days off was Monday.

”There is no doubt about it, they are both very tough,“ Cash said about Miller and Betances. ”They can both handle right and left bats. Betances looks like he hands the ball right to the catcher the way he strides.

“I was talking to (coach) Tom Foley, and we agreed that they don’t look like any fun at-bats by any means.”

The Yankees received a solo homer from catcher Brian McCann and a run-producing double from second baseman Stephen Drew, both in the sixth inning. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury was a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth, forcing in a run.

Drew finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

McCann’s homer, his second of the season, was a towering drive into the second deck that provided the Yankees with a 2-1 edge. That was followed by a double from designated hitter Carlos Beltran, who scored on Drew’s deep double to the base of the wall in dead center, giving New York a 3-1 lead.

McCann also took advantage of the shift against him, leading off the eighth with an opposite-field single. He scored New York’s fourth run on the hit by pitch.

“(McCann) is a middle-of-the-order hitter who is going to be extremely productive for us,” Girardi said. “He had two interesting hits tonight. One was a real big one, and one was important too that gave us another run.”

The Rays tied it at 1-1 in the sixth on a fielder’s choice by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera that scored designated hitter David DeJesus, who singled, went to second on a wild pitch and scooted to third on a flyout.

The Yankees chased Rays starter Nathan Karns in the fifth when he loaded the bases on a walk to Ellsbury with two outs. Karns’ replacement, Gomes, walked left fielder Brett Gardner, allowing Drew to score, giving New York a 1-0 lead.

Warren was cruising for the first five innings against a Rays lineup that entered the game batting .247. He scattered four hits, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk.

Karns wound up allowing one run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

NOTES: For the first time in 20 games this season, Tampa Bay played a game in an outdoor stadium. No major league team ever went this far into a season playing all their games under a roof. The Rays played 12 home games, and their seven road contests were at Miami and Toronto. ... Including Monday, the Yankees’ next 17 games are all against AL East opponents. ... New York’s Alex Rodriguez started at third base for just the second time this season. Manager Joe Girardi said he wanted to give 3B Chase Headley a day off. ... Since the start of the 2009 season, Yankees OF Brett Gardner ranks third with an average of 4.32 pitches seen per plate appearance. He went 2-for-4 with a walk.