Longoria keys offensive outburst as Rays rout Yanks

NEW YORK -- Evan Longoria has been on a hot streak for most of the season and his heat index seems to increase when he faces the New York Yankees.

Longoria had another big day against the Yankees on Sunday, when he tied a season high with four RBIs and highlighted a six-run fourth inning with a bases-clearing double as the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-3 rout at steamy Yankee Stadium.

"It's been a pretty solid year for me offensively," Longoria said. "I haven't really had any prolonged stretches where I felt like my swing was way of whack or I wasn't seeing the ball really well. So when you're feeling like that, you're able to step into the box and feel comfortable every time, I don't know if it matters who you're playing."

The third baseman had an RBI double in the first inning off Luis Severino (1-8) for Tampa Bay's first run and added a double when rookie right fielder Aaron Judge was unable to make a diving stop and the ball went to the warning track.

For good measure, he added a single in his final at-bat and scored on Matt Duffy's single in a four-run seventh.

"I don't know if we got him out the whole series," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

It was Longoria's 22nd career game with at least four RBIs and the last four have been against the Yankees. His fifth game with at least four RBIs against the Yankees came on the final night of the 2011 season when he hit a game-winning home run in the 12th inning against Scott Proctor.

Longoria's big day upped his average to .433 (13-for-30) over his last eight games and his 7-for-11 showing in the weekend series, gave him a .300 average at the current Yankee Stadium. He hit his 15th home run in the building to move into a second place tie with Boston's David Ortiz amongst visiting players and his 47 RBIs and 74 hits in the building are the highest among opposing players.

"I don't know how many ways I can answer that question," Longoria said. "It's just a place I feel comfortable hitting and the team swung the bat well today. So when we do that it makes it easier when everybody's clicking. I don't know what it is, I just like playing here."

"He's been outstanding, his at-bats, his approach, everything he does," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. He's a guy you want when guys are on base who you want up there. He's got that knack for knowing when to try and get a little extra and when to take the base hit the other way and right now he's seeing everything really well."

It was not just Longoria in Tampa Bay's eighth game with double-digit runs this season.

Corey Dickerson ended an 0-for-17 slump with a three-run home run after Longoria's double and Nick Franklin had three hits, including a three-run blast in the seventh. Each starter had a hit and scored a run for Tampa Bay, which had 15 hits.

Those runs were more than enough for Jake Odorizzi (7-5), who allowed a solo home run to Judge and a two-run home run to Sanchez among five hits in six innings. Pitching in a game-time temperature of 95 degrees, he won his career-high fourth straight decision.

Severino allowed a career-high seven earned runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings and received a demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre for the second time in five days. He has an 8.65 ERA in his nine starts, is the first Yankee to lose six straight starts since Kevin Brown Sept. 3, 2004-May 3, 2005 and the fourth to do so in the major leagues this season.

"The stuff is there but he made some mistakes," Girardi said.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead with one out in the first when Longoria lined a double to right field and went ahead 2-0 when Forsythe drove a full count fastball into the right-center field seats for his 14th home run.

After Judge opened the third with a home run into the right-center field seats, the Rays broke it open with one out in the fourth by sending 10 men to the plate and getting five straight hits before the second out was recorded.

Dickerson ended his skid when he drove a first pitch breaking ball into the left-field seats for a 5-1 lead. The Rays got two more hits before the second out was recorded and Severino was lifted after striking out Forsythe.

After Luis Cessa walked Kevin Kiermaier, Longoria lined a ball past the diving attempt of Judge in right field. The ball reached the warning track and the Rays took an 8-1 lead.

Sanchez homered into the left-field seats in the fourth to get the Yankees to within 8-3 but Tampa Bay added four in the seventh on Duffy's single and Franklin's third home run.

NOTES: The Yankees held a pregame ceremony for former closer Mariano Rivera, who received a plaque in Monument Park. Rivera became the 27th former Yankee player honored in Monument Park and the fifth from the 1996 championship team. Rivera was presented with a replica of his plaque and a milestone 14 karat ring by the Steinbrenner family. He ended the ceremony with a brief speech thanking his former teammates, managers and fans. ... Prior to Saturday, the only player to hit a home run in his first major-league game against the Rays was 3B Miguel Cabrera. He did so on June 20, 2003 at Miami off RHP Al Levine. ... Yankees LF Brett Gardner (ankle) missed a second straight game and manager Joe Girardi said he still is sore. ... Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. batted eighth for the first time this season. ... The Yankees announced RHP Chad Green will start Monday against Toronto.