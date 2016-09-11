Rays end Yankees' win streak

NEW YORK -- There have been few moments for the Tampa Bay Rays to feel good about during a disappointing season.

Seeing Chase Whitley complete a 16-month comeback from "Tommy John" surgery by getting to the mound and face live hitters can be considered a significant highlight.

Whitley relieved Matt Andriese and allowed an unearned run in two innings Sunday as the Rays snapped a season-high seven-game winning streak by the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Whitley returned to the majors for the first time since May 14, 2015, when he injured his right elbow pitching for the Yankees at Tampa Bay. He underwent the surgery shortly thereafter and signed with the Rays (60-82) in the offseason after posting a 5.02 ERA in 28 appearances with the Yankees the previous two seasons.

He began warming up when in the fifth as the Rays built a 2-1 lead on a two-run home run by Corey Dickerson in the second off Luis Cessa (4-1). He came into the game in the sixth after Tampa Bay extended its lead to 4-1 on solo home runs by Logan Forsythe and Brad Miller.

Whitley's first inning in 505 days saw him retire the middle of the Yankee lineup in order. He fanned rookie Gary Sanchez for the first out and also got ground ball by Brian McCann, whom Whitley was tempted to say something to in a joking manner about the Yankee designated hitter missing "a good to pitch to hit".

"That was pretty cool," Whitley said. "It was unbelievable. It's just like a guy painting a picture and there it was, just living it. To be here and to be around the group of guys over there, I've still got a lot of friends over there. So it was really, really fun."

His second inning featured a one-out walk to Chase Headley and a fielding error on third baseman Evan Longoria on a ground ball to pinch hitter Starlin Castro. After allowing an unearned run on Brett Gardner's single, Whitley retired Jacoby Ellsbury on a fly ball.

Whitley became the second pitcher to return from Tommy John surgery on the Rays. The other was Alex Cobb, who has made two starts since coming back earlier this month.

After his first outing, he took a picture with Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, who performed the surgery.

"It's an exciting time for all of us in the dugout when he comes back, similar to Alex Cobb," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "Alex has a little more history here obviously, the grind and the work that he's put in here was kind of right step with Cobb. So I know there was a lot of excitement for him."

Whitley's outing was a scripted one. Cash said he was likely going to pitch Sunday and it would likely take place after Andriese was finished.

Andriese allowed one run and six hits in five innings for his first win in eight decisions and 16 appearances since June 16. Like anyone else with Tampa Bay, he was thrilled for Whitley.

"It was great," Andriese said. "It was good to see him back out there, attacking the strike zone and pitching aggressively which is great. It's nice to see him get back out."

After Whitley finished his return, Brad Boxberger pitched a hitless eighth and Alex Colome fanned two in the ninth for his 32nd save.

The Yankees felt good for Whitley but also were disappointed in losing for the first time since Sept. 3 at Baltimore.

"We're happy for him," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "Obviously we talked to him as he came back in town and it was a long road for him. We're all happy for him. I wish he would have gave up a few runs today but the rest of the way I hope he does well."

New York was unable to win eight straight for the first time since a 10-game run in June 2012 and it fell two games behind Baltimore in the wild card race and four behind Boston in the AL East.

"Every loss hurts just because it's a day that you don't make up any ground or you lose ground," Girardi said.

Cessa allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

NOTES: The Yankees commemorated the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in a pregame ceremony. Manager Joe Girardi and RHP Dellin Betances placed a wreath in the Sept. 11 monument in Monument Park. Coincidentally the Rays were the first opponent in New York after Sept. 11 and Triple-A Durham manager Jared Sandberg appeared in the game at the third baseman. ... Both managers were asked about Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulling LHP Rich Hill when he had a perfect game. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said: "I totally respect a very, very difficult situation." Girardi said: "If you're risking injury and maybe your team's chances of winning a World Series it becomes really difficult. ... Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison is likely out for the rest of the season after straining his left wrist. He had an air cast on after the game and will likely return to Tampa Bay for further testing next weekend when the team is in Baltimore.