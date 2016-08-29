Preview: Reds at Angels

Both teams take a break from playing the spoiler role when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in the opener of a three-game interleague series. Los Angeles and Cincinnati both sit in last place in their respective divisions but have been thorns in the sides of playoff contenders of late.

The Angels just finished up a 4-2 road trip during which they threw a wrench into the race atop the American League East and the AL wild card chase by winning series at Toronto and Detroit. Los Angeles has had issues with its pitching staff all season but had no trouble shutting down the powerful offenses of the Blue Jays and the Tigers with an average of three runs allowed on the trip, capped by Sunday’s 5-0 shutout in Detroit. The Reds dropped two of three at Arizona to begin its road trip over the weekend but did some spoiling of its own by winning a series against the Miami Marlins and splitting sets against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers on the last homestand. Cincinnati had some trouble getting the pitching and the offense on track at the same time over the weekend, posting a 13-0 win on Saturday followed by an 11-2 loss on Sunday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (10-6, 3.57 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (8-13, 3.98)

Straily earned the win in each of his last six decisions and is enjoying a string of eight starts allowing two or fewer runs. The 27-year-old scattered three hits over six scoreless innings to beat Texas on Tuesday while striking out five. Straily has plenty of experience against Los Angeles from his time in the AL West with Oakland and Houston and is 1-3 with a 6.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Angels.

Shoemaker is coming off his own start of three hits allowed in six scoreless innings to earn a win at Toronto on Wednesday. The Michigan native earned the win in his last two outings and turned in four quality starts in his last five contests. Shoemaker is making his first career appearance against the Reds and is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA in eight career interleague games – seven starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Scott Schebler is 7-for-16 with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs scored in the last four games.

2. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar (concussion) has been out since Aug. 19 but could return Monday.

3. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton, who leads the majors with 53 steals, has gone seven straight games without a stolen base.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Reds 5