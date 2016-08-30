Preview: Reds at Angels

Albert Pujols has matched a big name on the all-time home run list and looks to add to his total when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Pujols slammed his 586th career homer in Monday's 9-2 rout of the Reds to tie Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for ninth place on the all-time homer ledger.

Pujols has been swinging a hot bat and he is 12-of-25 over the last six games and has gone deep four times over the past nine games. He raised his career RBI total to 1,801 — 11 behind Robinson for 20th place on that list — and has 26 homers and 103 RBIs for the season. The Angels are 5-1 during Pujols' six-game splurge while struggling Cincinnati has dropped six of its last eight games. Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit a two-run homer on Monday to continue a strong month in which he is batting .396 with 26 RBIs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (9-11, 5.31)

Adleman is making his seventh big-league start and has only pitched more than five innings on one occasion. He served up three homers in his last turn against Texas but received a no-decision despite giving up five runs (four earned) and five hits in five innings. Adleman's only victory came May 6 when he held Milwaukee to one run and four hits over five innings.

Weaver defeated Toronto in his last start after going 0-4 over his previous six outings. He has served up eight homers over his past four turns and has given up a career-worst 31 — four more than his previous high in 2014. Weaver received a no-decision in his lone career outing against the Reds when he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 2/3 innings on April 1, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Tucker Barnhart (hand) has missed four consecutive games and is unlikely to be available behind the plate Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles recalled OF Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Salt Lake and sent RHP A.J. Achter to the same club.

3. Cincinnati activated RHP Alfredo Simon (trapezius) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Josh Smith to Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Angels 6