a year ago
Preview: Reds at Angels
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 31, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Preview: Reds at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Albert Pujols has matched a big name on the all-time home run list and looks to add to his total when the Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Pujols slammed his 586th career homer in Monday's 9-2 rout of the Reds to tie Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for ninth place on the all-time homer ledger.

Pujols has been swinging a hot bat and he is 12-of-25 over the last six games and has gone deep four times over the past nine games. He raised his career RBI total to 1,801 — 11 behind Robinson for 20th place on that list — and has 26 homers and 103 RBIs for the season. The Angels are 5-1 during Pujols' six-game splurge while struggling Cincinnati has dropped six of its last eight games. Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit a two-run homer on Monday to continue a strong month in which he is batting .396 with 26 RBIs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (2-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (9-11, 5.31)

Adleman is making his seventh big-league start and has only pitched more than five innings on one occasion. He served up three homers in his last turn against Texas but received a no-decision despite giving up five runs (four earned) and five hits in five innings. Adleman's only victory came May 6 when he held Milwaukee to one run and four hits over five innings.

Weaver defeated Toronto in his last start after going 0-4 over his previous six outings. He has served up eight homers over his past four turns and has given up a career-worst 31 — four more than his previous high in 2014. Weaver received a no-decision in his lone career outing against the Reds when he gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 5 2/3 innings on April 1, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Tucker Barnhart (hand) has missed four consecutive games and is unlikely to be available behind the plate Tuesday.

2. Los Angeles recalled OF Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Salt Lake and sent RHP A.J. Achter to the same club.

3. Cincinnati activated RHP Alfredo Simon (trapezius) from the disabled list and optioned RHP Josh Smith to Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Angels 6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.