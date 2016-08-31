Preview: Reds at Angels

Brandon Finnegan is displaying the promise that made him a coveted piece in the deal that sent Johnny Cueto to Kansas City just over a year ago. The left-hander hopes to produce his third consecutive strong outing as the Cincinnati Reds look to avoid a sweep when they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series.

Finnegan recorded a career-best 12 strikeouts in six innings of a no-decision against Arizona in his last turn after allowing one hit over seven scoreless frames of a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start. The 23-year-old has struck out 20 while yielding only two runs and four hits in the two outings. Finnegan will be looking to help Cincinnati end a stretch during which it has lost seven of nine games while the Angels have won six of their last seven. C.J. Cron belted two homers and drove in three runs in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory while Mike Trout went 3-for-4 and scored twice for the second consecutive night.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (8-9, 4.27 ERA) vs. Angels RH Ricky Nolasco (4-12, 5.24)

Finnegan is 3-1 over his last six starts and didn’t allow a run in any of the victories. The 2014 first-round pick out of TCU has served up 27 homers but limited opposing hitters to a .234 average. Finnegan is 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA in 13 road starts while the opposition is batting .225 against him.

Nolasco has been a major disappointment since being acquired from Minnesota, as he is 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in five starts. He hasn’t been victorious since July 9, when he was still with the Twins, and has been touched for 25 homers - just three off his career worst set in 2008 with Miami. Nolasco is 3-2 with a 5.49 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Reds and has struggled against Zack Cozart (5-for-7, one homer) and Joey Votto (7-for-22, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Jose Peraza went 4-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to tie his career high for hits one night after departing early when he was struck in the face on an errant pickoff throw.

2. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar, who went on the seven-day concussion list after fouling a ball off his own face on Aug. 19, is expected to return Friday.

3. Votto recorded two hits on Tuesday to raise his August average to .400 and is attempting to become the first player in Cincinnati history to bat .400 in back-to-back months after hitting .413 in July.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Angels 3